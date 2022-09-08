Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2022 NFL Week 1

At long last the season is here for the Dallas Cowboys and in usual Dallas Cowboys fashion they are starting off under some bright lights! The Cowboys will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Footballalthough this year the game will be at AT&T Stadium and the Bucs won’t be raising a banner from having just won the Super Bowl.

Still, though, the Bucs will be bringing Tom Brady to town who Briefly Retired over the offseason only to create many more questions about what he has and has not been up to in the lead-up to what feels like his 100th NFL season.

Brady is a perfect 6-0 against the Cowboys and two of those victories have happened in this era of the team with Dak Prescott under center. This season will call on Dak to deliver a lot and Sunday night will be his first opportunity to do so. CeeDee Lamb will serve as his top wide receiver, Dalton Schultz is on the franchise tag as another pass-catching option, and the run game between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard is something we know the team wants to feature.

Perhaps the true star will be on the defensive side of the ball where reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons will patrol and dominate in his usual fashion. Trevon Diggs may not have 11 interceptions this season, but that run did get started with a pick of Brady last year. Perhaps DeMarcus Lawrence and Co. can help generate enough pressure to make that happen.

