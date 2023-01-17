Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers betting odds for NFL Playoffs

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a Divisional NFL playoff game.

What do the odds say about the game?

The 49ers are a 4-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The 49ers are -200 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Cowboys are +170.

The over/under for the game is set at 46 points.

The Cowboys are coming off a 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

The 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23.

These teams did not play each other in the regular season.

The NFL Divisional Playoff game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

