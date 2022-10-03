Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams betting odds NFL Week 5 game

The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 5 schedule.

The Rams are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rams are -230 on the Moneyline in the game, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys are +190.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

The Cowboys are coming off a 25-10 win against the Washington Commanders.

The Rams play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 4.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 5 game is scheduled to kick off at 1:25 pm MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

