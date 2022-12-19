Dallas Cowboys ‘Volleyball’: QB Dak Prescott Interception Issue: ‘They All Suck!’

The Dallas Cowboys are Enduring a crushing defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-34 on Sunday that saw them drop to 10-4.

And once again, interceptions are a central problem.

After being up 27-10 early in the third quarter, the Cowboys stalled in the second half.

For quarterback Dak Prescott, another multiple interception day (fourth of the season) was the Catalyst for a Jaguars revival, with his second being the game-ender in overtime – and he isn’t happy about it.

