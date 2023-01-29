Dallas Cowboys Tyler Smith ‘NFL’s Best Rookie Lineman’: Position Review, Who Comes Back?

One of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest weapons over the last couple of seasons has been its much-touted Offensive line.

This season, it was again at the top end as one of the better units in the league … no surprises – except maybe for how very good one Rookie became – very quickly.

So, let’s delve into the unit that made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The season-starting group that consisted of Tyler Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zach Martin and Terence Steele overall had a decent enough year.

The biggest takeaway is the line’s flexibility throughout the year. Rookie Smith, Veteran Tyron Smith, Martin, and McGovern all took turns at different positions and played well. …Especially Tyler Smith.

Steele had a breakout year until his ACL injury against the Houston Texans, and the running game suffered.

Before Steele’s injury, the Cowboys running game was one of their best weapons. Through the first 14 games, 12 times Dallas rushed for over 100 yards, including totals of 176, 163, 159, 169, 200, and 220.

Furthermore, Dallas had nine consecutive games of over 100 yards rushing with Steele playing. Once injured, the Cowboys only hit that mark three times in their last six games.

Penalties were also a big blip on the team as they racked them up. Rookie Smith had 11 on the year, but we can all agree he had a superb campaign. In fact, Analyst Brian Baldinger says Tyler was the NFL’s best rookie O-lineman.

Martin and McGovern combined for just two penalties all year, and center Biadasz had five.

Veteran Jason Peters also showed his versatility this season as a backup. The former Eagles star started two of his 11 games, while rookie Josh Ball also saw the field at different stages.

So, does the Offensive line need to add some depth? One would say yes, as Ball hasn’t instilled much confidence this season, and when Steele went down, a massive reshuffle ensued. Additionally, Peters was on a one-year deal and turns 41 next season.

One good thing is that we can look forward to most of the line sticking together for the foreseeable future. Steele, Smith, McGovern, Biadasz, and Ball are all 25 years old or under. Martin shows no signs of coming towards the end of his career. Tyron Smith is likely to have one more year left.

Also worth mentioning in this bunch: Youngsters like Matt Farniok, Matt Waletzko, Aviante Collins and Alec Lindstrom.

Some NFL Mock Drafts have Dallas taking Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson in the first round, but Offensive line depth in the second or third round is not a bad idea.

Overall, a decent year for the unit, but penalty issues continue to be a problem, and although that seemed to be rectified towards the end of the year, there is more a hope Dallas fixes its penalty issues rather than there being confidence that its fixed .

Want the latest in breaking news and Insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America’s Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets … here!

Follow FishSports is on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz is on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish is on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!