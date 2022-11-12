Dallas Cowboys to Claim 1st-Round Chargers D-Lineman Jerry Tillery? NFL Moves Tracker

NOV 12 COWBOYS AND TILLERY? The Los Angeles Chargers are waiving former first-round defensive tackle Jerry Tillery – and the Dallas Cowboys, always looking to fortify a good defense (albeit with some run-stopping challenges as they prep for Sunday at Green Bay) would like a piece of the action.

But there’s a problem – a problem of being too good.

The 6-6, 295-pound Tillery fell into disfavor with the Chargers coaching staff this year as he recorded just eight tackles before being waived on Friday. So the 2019 NFL Draft first-round pick will get a fresh start somewhere …

.

