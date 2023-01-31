Dallas Cowboys Search: Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts Connection

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys have started the process of hiring a successor to Kellen Moore, and maybe the list should include a Coach from a hated Rival …

With a Dak Prescott history.

Moore leaves Dallas in what officially goes down as a “mutual” parting as he had the Chargers Coordinator job waiting for him. Meanwhile, head Coach Mike McCarthy surely has names from his own coaching tree like Brian Schottenheimer and Ben McAdoo as top candidates.

But there is an argument for the folks inside The Star to get to know Brian Johnson, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Coach who was Dak Prescott’s QB Coach in his last two seasons at Mississippi State.

What else has Johnson done? He obviously has a hand in the development of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, a leading NFL MVP candidate who is about to do something the Cowboys haven’t done in more than a quarter of a century …

Play in a Super Bowl.

Johnson, 35, is in his second season with the Eagles. He was a starting college QB, worked with Prescott under Coach Dan Mullen, and then was Mullen’s Offensive Coordinator for the Florida Gators, becoming the school’s first Black Coach to hold that role.

He’s also a Texas native and as the Cowboys must follow the Rooney Rule, she certainly belongs on a list that could include Thomas Brown (Rams), Byron Leftwich (ex-Bucs), Edgar Bennett (Raiders), Jim Caldwell (ex-head coach) and Eric Bieniemy (Chiefs).

It’s been reported that McCarthy will now become his own play-caller, and that will be a factor in who lands this job. But while that is being ironed out, we’ve also suggested the idea of ​​coaches outside McCarthy’s tree, like Todd Monken of Georgia and Greg Roman, just fired by the Ravens.

It’s worth noting that Kliff Kingsbury (fired as the Arizona head coach) and James Campen (long-time NFL O-line coach) have McCarthy connections.

But there is only one candidate who combines the idea of ​​”new ideas” with a Super Bowl resume … who has helped Jalen Hurts develop and who is tied Deeply with Dak Prescott in a way that might help him develop.

Logic should place Brian Johnson on the Dallas Cowboys Coordinator search list.

