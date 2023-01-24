Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons, Zack Martin Earn All-NFL Honors

While the Dallas Cowboys season may have come to a premature end on Sunday night with a 19-12 Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium, there are still some well-deserved individual honors to be bestowed upon select members of the team.

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) released its annual All-NFL team on Monday and, unsurprisingly, two Cowboys made the cut: right guard Zack Martin and linebacker Micah Parsons.

