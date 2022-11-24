Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Calls Out QB-Related NFL Bias in MVP Award Voting

The NFL Most Valuable Player Award has over the years become a “quarterback’s award.” And Dallas Cowboys “Lion-backer” Micah Parsons wants to know why.

Parsons this week quote-tweeted a post from the NFL in which they displayed a graphic of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa, all QBs, of course, and asked fans who they’d pick for MVP.

Parsons responded with a simple question.

“Why,” he asked, is “this a QB-based award?”

