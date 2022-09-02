Dallas Cowboys, longtime NFL tackle Jason Peters in negotiations

Help may be on the way for the Dallas Cowboys’ Offensive line.

Jason Peters, an 18-year NFL tackle, has begun negotiations with the Cowboys, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Dallas Morning News.

Negotiations have begun w/ Jason Peters, a person w/ knowledge of the situation said. The Veteran OT underwent a physical & had a very productive round of meetings w/ club officials at The Star earlier today. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) September 2, 2022

Peters visited the club on Thursday. They underwent a physical and had meetings with Club officials at The Star in Frisco on Friday. Peters from Bowie County, Texas, played 228 career games for Buffalo, Philadelphia and Chicago.

“We all know him. He was actually a really outstanding Arkansas player, and we’re very familiar with him. I’ve really watched his career the entire time he’s been in the NFL,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM]. “We’ll sit down here and see how he’s doing, how his physicals have been, and go from there. But I don’t have any more to talk about there.”

He spent the majority of his career, 11 seasons, with the Eagles, where he was named an All-Pro in the 2011 and 2013 seasons. Overall, Peters was named to nine Pro Bowls and is a member of the All-2010s decade team.

A hamstring injury will keep Tyron Smith out at least until December. Rookie Tyler Smith is getting first-team reps at left tackle ahead of the Cowboys’ season opener against the Buccaneers on Sept. 11.

It’s not guaranteed the Cowboys sign Peters to the 53-man roster because of the number of roster moves the club has planned for the next week in preparation for the Bucs game. However, the value of signing a Veteran Offensive lineman to the team is important. The Cowboys most likely would sign Peters to the practice squad since the team has room.

“I think, once again, the player acquisition component of it never stops,” McCarthy said. “We’re at 71 players, counting one (non-football-injury list player) and two (injured reserve) return. The fact of the matter is, they’re two other players that aren’t here yet. So we should have 73 by Monday. That’s part of it. Once again, I focus on the guys that are here and we had a good mix of veteran experience and leadership and obviously a number of young guys we like.”

