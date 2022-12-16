Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones: Will He Push NFL for 18-Game Season?

FRISCO – After years of speculation and discussion, the NFL finally moved to a 17-game schedule before the 2020 season. We’re less than two years into the new format, and Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones says it’s time to expand once again.

Jones spoke of the possible increase recently on 105.3 The Fan during his visit with K&C Masterpiece.

“One more I see, and I’m a big proponent of it,” Jones said. “I think that’s the right level. That allows us to, as we go into the early games of the season, that allows us to have those games. You will get better if you play those games because you will play less preseason games.

“You know, at one time they played six preseason games in the NFL for you history buffs. But still I like to play two or three preseason games and 18 regular-season games and have been a proponent of that.”

The formula is simple. More games mean more TV commercials, more ticket sales, more parking, and more concessions. In short … more money.

It’s easy to understand Jones’ thought process on this, and it wouldn’t be surprising if his thoughts are reflected by other NFL owners. If that’s the case, look for the players to be on board eventually, too – as long as they get the cut they deserve.

