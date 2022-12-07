Dallas Cowboys Favored Over Houston Texans by NFL Season’s Biggest Spread: How Many Points?

The Dallas Cowboys have been favored in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. Dallas opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Houston Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books.

The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what has the potential to be a Magical season, with a dominating defense, and an offense that can score quickly and often.

Wideout CeeDee Lamb seems to have turned a corner with the offense and the results are apparent, while quarterback Dak Prescott has taken full control of this team both on and off the field since his return from injury.

