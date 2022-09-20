Dallas Cowboys Fantasy football recap for Week 2 Matchup vs. Bengals

The Cowboys had a mildly successful day for Fantasy football owners versus the Bengals on Sunday afternoon. A 20-point outing usually doesn’t translate to a successful Fantasy football campaign, but there were several players who played well, and others who didn’t.

Fantasy Ballers

Noah Brown

Brown is now a considerable option at wide receiver in Fantasy football. Not only did he lead the Cowboys in receiving yards and notched five receptions, he caught the only air touchdown of the game for the Cowboys. Ending the game just nine yards shy of a 100-yard outing, Brown has now logged consecutive games with Fantasy relevance and is a name worth targeting on the waiver wire.

Tony Pollard

Pollard had both the Longest run and Longest reception of any other player on the field Sunday. He ended the game averaging well over four yards a carry, rushed in for a touchdown, and caught four balls for 55 yards. He is the guy to keep an eye on in the Cowboys backfield for Fantasy football this season.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb had a nice bounce back game for Fantasy owners, catching seven balls for 75 yards and leading the Cowboys in receptions. Even with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Lamb should be able to find enough production that will keep him in Fantasy lineups. His touchdown numbers are something to worry about, but this game sheds optimism for his future Fantasy outlook.

Dallas D/ST

The Cowboys’ defense is elite in both real world and Fantasy football. Although they did not force a turnover, they still sacked Joe Burrow six times and held the Bengals to 17 points. They are going to be one of the better defenses this year and their upcoming schedule should not deter from that.

Fantasy Fallers

Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott is off to a really shaky start for Fantasy football. The volume isn’t there, the receptions aren’t there, and neither are the touchdowns. They touched the ball just 16 times all game and had 49 yards from scrimmage. Not great figures, especially when assessing just how well Pollard played with almost the same touches (13). Tough week for Elliott owners and it might get worse before it gets better.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz had a quiet game, catching only two balls and turning over one of them, ending in a negative figure for non-PPR formatted leagues. This could be problematic as Rush looks to have more Chemistry with other Offensive weapons not named Schultz. However, he figures to be on the field for just about every Offensive snap and should bounce back in the coming weeks.