Dallas Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens, 49, Calls Jerry Jones Seeking NFL Tryout

HOUSTON – Legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing a potential comeback at age 49 and has set his ambitions on playing for the Dallas Cowboys for the second time, according to NFL sources.

Owens’ Houston-based agent, Gregory DL Daniel, Esq., confirmed that he has been in contact with the Cowboys and other NFL teams.

Owens has been training and is in optimal condition, by all accounts. They worked out with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the Veteran Jackson signing with the AFC North playoff team.

If signed, Owens would become the oldest player to play in the NFL in league history. George Blanda was a quarterback and placekicker who retired in 1976 at the age of 48 after playing 26 years in the NFL.

Daniel addressed with CowboysSI.com the prospect of TO possibly rejoining the Cowboys.

“We’ve been in constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys,” Daniel said. “Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He’s in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean and he looked great. He didn’t drop a passport

“He most recently ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, which was his warm-up. He’s a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it’s him. His three Ds are desire, Dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 am on Christmas morning.”

When asked about the prospects of playing for Cowboys owner Jones again, Owens’ agent passed on his client’s thoughts: “He wants to win, I want to win.”

Jones does have a history of making bold moves, but no deal is imminent at this time. The playoff-bound Cowboys have Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb at the top of the depth chart, recently flirted with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., and then signed vet TY Hilton.

When asked previously if he would be willing to join an NFL practice squad, Owens has said in interviews: “Absolutely. That’s similar to the NBA 10-day practice squad. I just need an opportunity. There are 32 teams. I just need one ‘yes’.”

Owens, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 in his third year of eligibility, has caught 1,078 career passes for 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns, during 15 seasons in the NFL. He ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns in NFL history behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss. He’s four touchdowns behind Moss, who ranks second overall in that category.

Owens played for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. His last full-time season in the NFL was in 2010 with the Bengals. Since that season, he has played in an indoor football league and was also with the Seattle Seahawks Briefly in 2012. He was signed by the Fan Controlled Football League in March.

“Just let him prove it,” Daniel said. “Just put him on the field. We can all make a lot of skeptical comments about what he can do. The reason he’s doing this is because he knows he can do this. He will never let anyone say what he has the ability to do . Leave it up to his ability and let his skills speak for themselves.”

