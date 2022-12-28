Dallas Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Terrell Owens, 49, Calls Jerry Jones Seeking NFL Tryout

HOUSTON – Legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is eyeing a potential comeback at age 49 and has set his ambitions on playing for the Dallas Cowboys for the second time, according to NFL sources.

Owens’ Houston-based agent, Gregory DL Daniel, Esq., confirmed that he has been in contact with the Cowboys and other NFL teams.

Owens has been training and is in optimal condition, by all accounts. They worked out with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeSean Jackson this year prior to the Veteran Jackson signing with the AFC North playoff team.

