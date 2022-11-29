Dallas Cowboys ‘Elite’? Move Up to ‘Tier 1’ in NFL Power Rankings

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys have had quite a season. From losing their quarterback, Dak Prescott, in an embarrassing opening-week loss to the Bucs that saw Prescott miss five games due to injury afterward, to a four-game winning streak with backup quarterback Cooper Rush, the season has been full of Highs and lows.

A loss to a 3-6 Packers team at Lambeau Field felt like another low point. But that was before a big win at 8-1 Minnesota against a top-tier team that saw the Cowboys’ largest road win ever, putting the team back near the top of the NFC again.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button