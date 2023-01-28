Dallas Cowboys Change: Todd Monken Gets NFL Interview; Why Not as Kellen Moore Replacement?

The offseason for the Dallas Cowboys could be one of transition after once again falling short in the Playoffs after their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys Offensive coordinators Kellen Moore was a candidate to be a head coach with the Carolina Panthers … but as we write this now, he’s no longer that – and not fully secure at The Star.

While the Cowboys have in-house Replacements like Brian Schottenheimer (offensive analyst) and Doug Nussmeier (quarterbacks coach), or even going outside of the organization (but maybe still within the Mike McCarthy coaching tree) … we argue that the best option may come completely from the outside…

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button