Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, Fans Say, Best In NFL (Yes, Better Than Packers’ Lambeau Field)

There’s no place like home for the holidays … especially the Dallas Cowboys’ home of AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys’ pad in Arlington won out in a survey of 1,000 NFL fans Polled by BonusFinder.com, as approximately one in 10 respondents declared that AT&T had the best game day “atmosphere.” With 10.29 percent of those polls picking the house that Jerry Jones built, the Cowboys were the only team in double-figures, besting the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field (9.04 percent) and the New York Giants’ MetLife Stadium (6.35 percent).

