Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans, 2022 NFL Week 17

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a huge Christmas Eve win, and while that happened last Saturday as opposed to Sunday, they hardly have any time to rest what with their Thursday Night Football Matchup against the Tennessee Titans around the corner.

This week actually marks the first time ever that Dallas is traveling for a short-week Thursday night game, although as mentioned they are coming off of a Saturday outing as opposed to Sunday which makes it one day less difficult. While the Cowboys want to win the game, they are already assured of a spot in this season’s Playoffs although a win would help keep alive their faint hope of repeating as NFC East Champions.

A Cowboys loss would clinch the NFC East for the Philadelphia Eagles which we obviously don’t want to see happen. While the Cowboys appear to be a superior team to the Titans anyway, they are fortunate in that this game offers no help or negative impact to Tennessee from a playoff standpoint. Tennessee has to win in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars to win the AFC South so they could look to rest players in this week’s game.

Of course, we will likely see no rest for the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Trevon Diggs and all the rest as Dallas looks to keep whatever they can alive, well, alive . This game is the first time that the Cowboys are appearing on Amazon Prime’s version of Thursday Night Football and they will be wearing a first-time uniform for the occasion as they don their color Rush uniforms with the alternate white helmet that had the throwback logo on Thanksgiving, but will have the normal star this week.

Here's our stream for everything you need to know about it all.

