Dallas Cowboys 31-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highlights and scores in NFL Playoffs | 01/16/2023

Dallas 31-14 Tampa Bay

Dallas returns the ball again and Tampa Bay will have possession.

Tampa Bay slows down the pace but does not stop insisting on scoring points.

Dallas touchdowns increase the lead.

Dallas crosses midfield and again approaches the point zone.

Tampa touchdown to end the third quarter Dallas 24-6 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay sets up in midfield, looks to score quickly.

Dallas is already in midfield and threatening to score more points.

Tampa Bay cannot advance offensively and kicks again.

Dallas touchdowns further increase the score and this looks like a beating.

Dallas gets into the red zone with a long pass from Prescott.

Tampa Bay will have to kick quickly.

Dallas 18-0 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay will have to give the ball back again.

Dallas touchdowns increase their lead.

Dallas crosses midfield and gets close to the points again.

Pass intercepted in the red zone Tampa Bay loses a clear opportunity.

Dallas 6-0 Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is placed in the red zone at the 20-yard line.

Tampa Bay approaches the red zone with good carries.

Tampa Bay is in the red zone for the first time.

Dallas touchdowns go ahead by 7 points.

Dallas gets close to the red zone on a big carry by Pollard.

Dallas with a great pass approaches midfield.

Dak Prescott is stopped in the back and Dallas will return the ball.

Defenses prevail and Tampa is also forced to punt.

Tampa Bay stops Dallas 3 times and will have to kick.

The game starts and Dallas will have the first possession.

Everything is ready for the kickoff, the teams have already sung the US anthem and everything is ready for the kickoff.

The two teams finish warming up and come in to suit up and go out for the national anthem and the start of the game, with kickoff getting closer and closer.

Great entrance at Raymond James Stadium, full house for this game that promises to be one of the most evenly matched in the NFL wild card.

All the players are warming up and preparing for the start of the match, both teams are very focused for what will be the last ticket to the next round.

The two teams are already at the Raymond James Stadium, some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans before warming up.

The Raymond James Stadium is gradually filling up, a great entrance is expected with a possible full house, more Tampa Bay fans for being local but there are some Dallas jerseys who will also have support in the stadium.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in the Wild Card game of the NFL Playoffs, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Don’t miss any details of the game with VAVEL Mexico’s minute-by-minute live online coverage.

Neither of these two teams will have any injuries, however, the inactive list of players who will not be active in the NFL Wild Card game will be announced tomorrow.

The record is very even, these two teams have met 8 times leaving a record of 4 games won for Dallas and 4 games won for Tampa Bay, the favorite Tomorrow to qualify to the next round of the Playoffs is Tampa Bay who by being local has a slight advantage, we expect a great game in the last game that gives away a ticket to the next round.

Tampa Bay ended the season with a negative record, having won 8 games and lost 9, despite this, they will be playing on their home field and with their people because they are the Divisional leaders, they also just lost 30-17 against Atlanta Falcons , Tom Brady will try to use all his experience to take Tampa Bay very far and look for the feat of winning one more Super Bowl ring.