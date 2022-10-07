Dallas Cowboys ‘3-Headed Monster’: Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins ‘NFL’s Best Safety Group’ at Rams

The Dallas Cowboys defense has been the star of the show this season so far, as it has currently allowed the third fewest points per game and sixth fewest yards per game league-wide. Additionally, Dallas has allowed the fewest yards per passing attempt (4.8) across the NFL and recorded the second most sacks (15).

It’s hard to imagine the Dallas defense ascending beyond its current level of play, but it just might with reinforcements on the way.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice for the first time in over a month. Having Kearse back will provide a huge boost to what he believes is the NFL’s best safety group.

