Dallas area shows it’s a volleyball hotbed with 20 players named All-Americans

The Dallas area had four volleyball teams ranked in the top 25 in the Nation this week. The American Volleyball Coaches Association then provided further proof that D-FW is a volleyball hotbed when it released its All-American teams.

The Dallas area had 20 players earn All-America recognition, including placing six players on the first team. Highland Park and Prosper produced three All-Americans apiece, while Frisco ISD had five Athletes recognized.

Highland Park had Michigan signee Ceci Gooch and Georgia Tech signee Zoe Winford make the first team and put UCLA signee Sydney Breon on the second team. Highland Park was ranked No. 10 in the Nation by MaxPreps and was the state’s top-ranked Class 6A team before losing to Denton Guyer in the Class 6A Region I quarterfinals on Tuesday to finish 42-3.

Prosper, which will play in the 6A Region I semifinals Friday, had Alabama signee Callie Kieffer make the first team, Louisiana-Lafayette signee Ella Chaney earn third-team honors and saw Gonzaga signee Brianna Martin get Honorable mention recognition. Kieffer ranked ninth in the Dallas area in assists in the regular season and now has 1,170 assists (8.5 per set) for the season.

The area’s other first-team All-Americans were TCU signee Lily Nicholson and San Diego State signee Natalie Hughes of 5A Region II semifinalist McKinney North and Oregon signee Becca Kelley of 6A Region II semifinalist Rockwall.

Kelley, who missed the first part of the season with a shoulder injury, has 491 kills and is averaging 5.7 kills per set. Hughes has team highs of 457 kills and 82 blocks for McKinney North, and Nicholson has 315 kills, 393 digs and 730 assists.

Joining Breon on the second team were Oklahoma signee Hannah Pfiffner of 5A state No. 1-ranked Frisco Wakeland, Miami signee Taylor Polivka of 6A Region I semifinalist Keller and Kansas State signee Symone Sims of Frisco Lebanon Trail. North Texas signee Hannah Gonzalez of Defending 5A state Champion Lovejoy joined Chaney on the third team.

Polivka has been one of the top setters in the area with 1,071 assists (9.3 per set). Gonzalez is trying to help Lovejoy win its fourth consecutive state title, and the team will play Wakeland in the 5A Region II semifinals Friday.

The area’s other Honorable mention All-Americans were Clemson signee McKenna Gildon of Frisco Liberty, Creighton signee Audrey Clark of Frisco Wakeland, Keller’s Kea Whillock, Providence signee Miller McDonald of Lake Highlands, Lovejoy’s Charlotte Wilson, Boston College signee Halle Schroder of Frisco Reedy and Duke signs Lauren Ingram of Hockaday.

