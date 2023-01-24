Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) – Dalhart ISD has released a statement regarding the reports of misconduct at a basketball game over the weekend.

The president of the River Road ISD Board of Trustees has also released a statement regarding reports of misconduct at a basketball game.

The Board of Trustees is aware of the incident at the Dalhart basketball game last night. We are concerned about it and how it impacts our students. Right now it is being investigated by both sides and we will continue working towards a resolution. We are very proud of how our athletes and coaches handled a very tense situation.

A video is circulating depicting Dalhart students at a game making noises and comments of a racial nature against a River Road basketball player.

River Road officials say there is an investigation in progress at both schools, along with an investigation with UIL.

School officials say they are waiting for the completion of the UIL investigation.

Dalhart ISD has released the following statement:

The administration, upon learning of the alleged discriminatory conduct by its students, immediately initiated an investigation. School administrators are reviewing video footage, social media and will interview students and patrons who attended the game to ensure a thorough investigation. The administration has already reached out to the coaches and administration of the opposing team, as well as the officials who were present. We have also been in contact with the UIL staff and the District Executive Chair Person.

