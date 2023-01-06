Daley Blind joins Bayern Munich until June

Daley Blind is a Bayern Munich player. Injuries forced the German club to go into the transfer window with more impetus than expected. As well as being on the verge of securing a goalkeeper following the tibial fracture that will keep Manuel Neuer sidelined until the end of the season, the Bundesliga Champions will also have to fill the void left by Lucas Hernández, who will be out until the summer after rupturing his cruciate ligament during the 2022 World Cup. Julian Nagelsmann now has his versatile replacement in the experienced Blind.

Blind, 32, will fill the void left by the former Atlético Madrid man in the club’s defense. The Netherlands international’s contract with Ajax was terminated half a year earlier than agreed because of his poor performances (18 Appearances so far this season) for Alfred Schreuder’s side, with whom he did not enjoy a good relationship.

Blind has signed a contract until the end of the season, with an option to stay at the German club for another year. The two-time former Manchester United player arrived in Munich this morning to undergo a medical and sign with the German giants.

“It’s not how I would have imagined the end of my time at Ajax, but due to circumstances this situation came about,” Blind said after his contract was terminated. Blind made a total of 99 appearances for the Dutch side and was on the pitch for all five of Louis van Gaal’s side’s games in Qatar.

Blind: “Fighting for titles was key”

“I can’t wait to play here. Now we face the most important part of the season, which is winning titles, and a club like Bayern can win any trophy. Fighting for titles here was key to my decision,” said the versatile defender.

His versatility, as he can play at full-back, center-back or in midfield, made him an opportunity that Bayern did not want to let slip through their fingers. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “We are very happy that Daley is joining our team. He is a flexible defender, he can play on the left flank as well as inside. He has great international experience and leadership qualities. I am sure he will help us a lot”.