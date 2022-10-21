Daleville volleyball wins consecutive Sectional titles

DALEVILLE, Ind. — Tied 1-1 in her team’s Sectional semifinal match, Daleville volleyball head Coach Valorie Wells thought her team looked uptight.

The hosting Broncos were playing Tri-Central, the same opponent they beat a season ago to win the program’s first Sectional title since 2016. That group enjoyed success for the first time, but now with a more experienced roster led by eight seniors, there were expectations to advance to regionals again.

Wells first told her girls to relax, then offered some useful analysis. She told senior setter Emilee Finley, who has more than 2,000 career assists, to feed senior Amarah McPhaul and sophomore Trishell Johnson, hitters whose athleticism Wells felt the Trojans couldn’t match.

She was right. After splitting the first sets 25-18 and 25-27, Daleville took the last two 25-23, 25-11, with McPhaul and Johnson leading the Squad with 20 and 13 kills, respectively. The team then carried that momentum into the evening, dominating Cowan (25-12, 25-5, 25-14) to win consecutive IHSAA Class 1A Sectional titles for just the second time in Broncos history.

