Daleville volleyball wins consecutive Sectional titles

DALEVILLE, Ind. — Tied 1-1 in her team’s Sectional semifinal match, Daleville volleyball head Coach Valorie Wells thought her team looked uptight.

The hosting Broncos were playing Tri-Central, the same opponent they beat a season ago to win the program’s first Sectional title since 2016. That group enjoyed success for the first time, but now with a more experienced roster led by eight seniors, there were expectations to advance to regionals again.

Wells first told her girls to relax, then offered some useful analysis. She told senior setter Emilee Finley, who has more than 2,000 career assists, to feed senior Amarah McPhaul and sophomore Trishell Johnson, hitters whose athleticism Wells felt the Trojans couldn’t match.

She was right. After splitting the first sets 25-18 and 25-27, Daleville took the last two 25-23, 25-11, with McPhaul and Johnson leading the Squad with 20 and 13 kills, respectively. The team then carried that momentum into the evening, dominating Cowan (25-12, 25-5, 25-14) to win consecutive IHSAA Class 1A Sectional titles for just the second time in Broncos history.

“Definitely the first match there was a little bit of pressure. We were kind of tense … but in the fourth set we really came in and we’re like, ‘We just have to show them who we are,'” Emilee said. “Then the Cowan match, I thought we really asserted our dominance. We don’t need to be afraid to beat teams pretty bad, and I think we have a lot more confidence because we are good. Winning back-to-back gave us a lot more confidence going into regionals.”

Although no. 10 Daleville (23-8) has a nearly identical record this year compared to 2021, Wells said the team’s Chemistry took time to come together. Not only do the players’ personalities vary significantly, but graduating key Contributors like Audrey Voss, Emi Isom and Julia Andreas meant important positions needed to be filled.

Emilee’s twin sister, Lauren, was originally a middle hitter, then a defensive specialist, and is now the Broncos’ libero. McPhaul and Johnson, who barely played varsity as a freshman, replaced two hitters who combined for over 550 kills in 2021.

Having the team’s senior class double in size also meant leadership roles had to be more clearly defended than before. It all led to an inconsistent start to the campaign, with Daleville sitting at 5-3 after the first three weeks.

“We have some (players) that are intense, we have some that are calm, but I think what we’ve had to overcome is that part of the game to really hone-in on our differences and making it more of a positive lead into each game,” Wells said. “We’ve had some hard defeats — we lost to Lapel in five, also Frankton in five. Delta was tough. Wapahani was tough … But no matter what, I always Preach in the expectations is to stay true to ourselves, is to stay true to Daleville volleyball, being different and being ourselves.”

Volleyball means everything to Emilee and Lauren. Their lives revolve around the sport, while other Broncos play for fun and to make friends.

Especially at a smaller school like Daleville, that contrast is not uncommon, yet it can cause occasional frustration when a team is expected to win. Emilee said she and her sister have better learned to accept their teammates’ different approaches to the sport and felt that the intensity of postseason play helped the group “click” even more.

The girls also all knew they had to elevate their game in the absence of senior Ava Papai, the Broncos’ fourth-best Attacker and third-best blocker, who was too sick to play during the Sectional tournament.

Wells, though, has emphasized since taking over the program three years ago the importance of every player being comfortable inhabiting different positions. Whether it’s replacing a strong graduating class or substituting for an injury, Wells often rotates the girls during drills so confidence doesn’t waive when a change is made.

“Yes, we lost three of our starters, but I think this year a lot of players stepped up in places they weren’t last year,” Emilee said. “I feel like if not the same, we’re better than last year … Most of us have played together for a long time, so we really have that connection on the court.”

Johnson has perhaps been the biggest beneficiary of Wells’ practical approach. Johnson entered the program as an Athletic but raw freshman, and blossomed as a sophomore into the team’s best hitter.

She led the Broncos with 273 kills, 221 more than she tallied last year in limited action. Wells had Johnson learn how to play middle and outside, and the work paid off when that switch allowed Johnson to explode for 18 kills against Frankton on Sept. 1.

“That’s when I said, ‘OK, this girl can hit anywhere,'” Wells said. “I put her on the outside and she dominated.”

Emilee has enjoyed seeing Johnson grow into a better Communicator as well. Especially because Daleville graduated so much offense, Johnson’s development has been pivotal to the team’s success.

Johnson, however, enjoys getting kills to excite her teammates rather than for her own satisfaction. She appreciates how the senior-laden bunch has embraced her as a significant piece, even though she’s still getting used to the responsibility.

“I didn’t really expect myself to be a key player. I feel like I just don’t have that confidence yet,” Johnson said. “But I think it’ll grow more as … my high school career goes on. I feel like I’ll get more confident with myself. Hopefully, at least.”

Daleville will travel to Clinton Central on Saturday for a regional semifinal Matchup with Cambridge City Lincoln (25-6) at 10 am If the Broncos win, they would play the Winner of Southwood (29-3) and Faith Christian (26-6) at 6 p.m

Daleville and Lincoln didn’t previously meet this season but played twice in a Munciana camp scrimmage over the summer, so there is some familiarity there. Wells and Emilee both described the Golden Eagles as a defensive-minded group, so the Broncos’ offense will need to bring its A-game.

Emilee still remembers the pain of losing in the regional final last year and believes the team has a better chance to advance this time.

“It would definitely be disappointing (if we lose). This year would be our year. We’re really clicking in all the right places,” Emilee said. “But if we do fall short, I think our eight Seniors have done a good job of leaving a Legacy for the Younger players to make them want to win sectionals again and go farther than regionals.”

Wells and her girls know how special this group has been, and they hope to extend the journey a bit longer. The program earned its first winning record since 2017 with this core, and replacing so many contributors will be a tall task.

Their success, though, is not what Wells will remember most, but rather the fun and excitement of being in the gym every day.

“We’re always smiling, always Laughing and it’s just super special. I’m grateful to have these girls in the program and the support from the staff, my administration,” Wells said. “Nobody talks about that enough, but they have been super supportive from the very beginning from when I started to now. But these girls listening to me, coming in and being the first-year Coach and really listening to me about our goals and everything has been super special.”

