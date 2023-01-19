Dale Parker is named the head coach of Lander men’s soccer

GREENWOOD – Lander athletics and the Lander men’s soccer team are pleased to announce former Assistant Coach Dale Parker as the fifth head coach in program history.

“We are excited to bring Dale, Hope, and Henry back to Lander. Dale played an integral part of this team’s success when he was here for three years as the top assistant,” said Athletic Director Brian Reese. “He is an excellent recruiter and an even better tactician. What he did in his first year as the head Coach at Lincoln Memorial shows exactly what we saw in him when he was here. I am confident that Lander men’s soccer will succeed with Dale leading the team.”

Parker served under former head Coach Lee Squires for three seasons before being named the head men’s soccer Coach at Lincoln Memorial in 2022.

After going 2-13-2 in 2021, Parker led the Railsplitters to a 10-8-1 record in 2022 that saw his squad advance to the South Atlantic Conference Championship game.

“I’m very excited to be heading back to Greenwood to lead a tremendous program heading into a new era,” said Parker. “I’d like to thank Brian Reese for trusting me to take the program forward and for his vision of continued success. I’d like to thank former Head Coach, Lee Squires for elevating the program to great heights, and for the time I spent with him during my previous spell at Lander. I’d also like to thank the staff at LMU who trusted me to guide their program out of difficult times, and the players who gave everything for the team. My family and I can’t wait to return to Lander and I’m excited to get on the field with the players!”

Under Parker, LMU saw Harry Cooke named to the D2CCA All-America team along with earning SAC Offensive Player of The Year honors while also being named the SAC Freshman of The Year. Three other Railsplitters were also named to the SAC All-Conference team last season.

While at Lander, Parker helped the Bearcats to a Peach Belt Regular Season Title (2021) and coached 10 Lander Athletes to Peach Belt All-Conference honors including two PBC Freshman of the Year and one PBC Player of the Year honor. Parker was also part of the staff awarded United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year (2021).

“I am delighted for Dale and Hope to return to Greenwood and Lander along with little Henry,” Said current Georgia Southern head Coach Lee Squires. “Dale knows the program and a lot of the current players well and was Fantastic in his three years as an Assistant coach. I know he will represent the program and Athletic department and will push the program forward in his image. It is an exciting time for Lander men’s soccer!”

Parker also serves as the head coach of the Appalachian Football Club in the National Premier Soccer League. In their inaugural season, they led the program to a third-place finish in the NPSL Southeast Conference, making it to the conference semi-finals in year one. In his second season (2022), Parker led his team to the Southeast Conference Regular Season title, Southeast Conference Tournament title and went on a run that ended in the National Quarter Final (Regional Final). Parker was awarded the Southeast Conference Coach of the Year, East Region Coach of the Year and NPSL National Coach of the Year honors.

A two-time All-American and three-year Captain at Lees-McRae College, Parker helped the Bobcats Capture three regular-season titles and advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in 2007, last 16 in 2008 and the National Championship Game in 2009. Parker played 80 matches at Lees-McRae, including a stretch of 72 consecutive starts. In his final season as a Bobcat, Parker led his team to an appearance in the NCAA National Championship match in 2009. In 2022, Parker was inducted into the Lees-McRae College Athletics Hall of Fame for his contributions to the program as part of the 2009 team, and their NCAA Championship run.

Parker currently holds an A-License from the United States Soccer Federation, which is the highest level of coaching license one can receive in the US The Worksop, England native also holds Qualifications from the World Football Academy and The Football Association (England).