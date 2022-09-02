Dakota Wesleyan volleyball takes first loss of the season at Bellevue – Mitchell Republic

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Well. 12-ranked Bellevue handed the No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team lost its first loss of the season on Thursday night in five sets in the Tigers’ opener at the Sarpy County Labor Day Classic.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 28-30, 25-16 and 15-10 in favor of the Bruins.

Dakota Wesleyan had a strong start to the match, hitting .312 in the opening set but saw that success diminish as the match went on, scoring only 13 total kills over the final two sets. Bellevue, however, did not hit less than .283 in any set, including better than .400 in the fourth and fifth sets.

For DWU, Ady Dwight had 14 kills, while Taylee Indahl had 13 kills (with a .435 hitting percentage) and Mariah Gloe added 10. Dannielle Burns had five aces and Madeline Else had 47 set assists. Hanna Reiff finished with a team-high 15 digs.

Bellevue was the preseason North Star Athletic Association favorite and was ranked No. 3 nationally Entering the season. The Bruins had 20 kills and 17 digs from Sierra Athen, while Haley Fleischman had 17 kills and 14 kills from Jacki Apel. Olivia Galas had 65 set assists and Taylan Keefer had 23 digs in the win.

DWU (5-1) will place twice more in the event on Friday, facing Montana Tech at 3 pm Friday and Benedictine (Kan.) at 7 pm