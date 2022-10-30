Dakota Wesleyan volleyball sweeps Morningside, finishes October with 9-1 record – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — The Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team made quick work of Morningside on Saturday afternoon.

In their penultimate Great Plains Athletic Conference match of the regular season, the ninth-ranked Tigers swept through the Mustangs at the Christen Family Athletic Center, completing October with a 9-1 record that catapulted DWU into the NAIA top-10. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19.

Morningside edged out to a 3-0 lead to start the first set, but the small advantage was short-lived. A lead of any size also proved to be hard to come by for the Mustangs, as after DWU tied the first set at 3, the visitors held only two leads the remainder of the afternoon, both only a single point.

With the first set tied at 10-10, the Tigers rattled off six straight points to take control and maintained a lead of five from there, winning 25-18.

The second set was all DWU, which scored the first 4 points on the way to 13 of the first 18 and never led the Mustangs back within five on the way to a 25-16 set win.

Early action in the third set was back-and-forth, but with the Tigers in front 10-9, they added six straight points once again. While Morningside responded with five of the next six, the three-point margin is as close as it would come. Another six-point run by DWU pushed the score to 23-14, and although the Mustangs saved three match points, the Tigers eventually completed the sweep with a 25-19 third-set win.

For the match, DWU hit .235 compared to Morningside’s .065.

Ady Dwight posted 20 kills on .368 hitting with four assisted blocks to lead the Tigers in both categories. Mackenzie Miller tacked on nine kills with Mariah Gloe and Emily Dale adding six pieces, as the trio combined for four assisted blocks. Madeline Else put up 42 assists on 45 DWU kills along with three service aces and a pair of assisted blocks, while Hanna Reiff (16) and Tya Weideman (10) each reached double-figure digs.

For Morningside (10-20, 4-11 GPAC), Claire Wilson led the way with 10 kills, although she was held to an attacking mark of .094. Nienke van Drunen chipped in six kills on .286 hitting and six assisted blocks, with Sydney Marlow adding five assisted blocks.

DWU (21-5, 11-4 GPAC) will put a Flawless (8-0) home record on the line in its final match of the regular season, as the Tigers host a top-10 showdown with No. 2 Jamestown (27-2, 14-1 GPAC) on Tuesday, Nov. 1.