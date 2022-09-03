Dakota Wesleyan volleyball earns two sweeps to close competition in Nebraska – Mitchell Republic

BELLEVUE, Neb. — One night after suffering its first loss of the season to a ranked foe, Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball exacted some revenge on another, defeating No. 14 Montana Tech in three sets and sweeping Benedictine (Kan.) to close out play at the Sarpy County Labor Day Classic.

Set scores against Montana Tech were 25-14, 25-17 and 25-22 and DWU took down Benedictine, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-17.

Against Montana Tech, DWU’s Mariah Gloe became the 16th player in school history to reach 1,000 digs for her career. She finished with six digs for the match but had 13 kills.

Ady Dwight had 19 kills for the Tigers and hit .545 for the match, with only one error on 33 swings. Madeline Else had 37 assists and Hanna Reiff had a match-high 25 digs, with Tya Weideman adding 11 of her own.

In the Benedictine match, Dwight had 18 kills and Mackenzie Miller had nine kills. Madeline Else had 33 assists and Hanna Reiff had 16 digs, with 15 from Else and 10 from Gloe. Dwight had a hand in six total blocks for the Tigers, who hit .388 for the match and no worse than .364 in any one set. DWU finished the match with 39 kills and only six hitting errors.

DWU (7-1 overall) improved to 6-0 in true neutral court matches and will begin Great Plains Athletic Conference matches on Sept. 7 at No. 23 Dordt for a 7:30 pm match at Sioux Center, Iowa.