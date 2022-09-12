Dakota Wesleyan to play in NAIA Basketball Classic again at Sanford Pentagon – Mitchell Republic

SIOUX FALLS — The Sanford Pentagon will host Dakota Wesleyan University, Mount Marty University, Presentation College and Valley City State University Nov. 5-6 in the seventh annual NAIA Basketball Classic.

The classic features eight games over two days and acts as a season kick-off for the four schools, giving them an opportunity to display their talent early in the season. The two Great Plains Athletic Conference teams (Dakota Wesleyan and Mount Marty) will compete against the two North Star Athletic Association teams (Presentation and Valley City State).

DWU’s games against Valley City State will take place at 6 pm and 8 pm on Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by 4 pm and 6 pm games against Presentation on Sunday, Nov. 6.

“We have the Greatest schedule of basketball games in the history of the Sanford Pentagon this year, and the NAIA Basketball Classic is a great event to start this historic season,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of the Sanford Sports Complex. “These two days will feature many Athletes who have competed at the Pentagon during their prep Careers and will give local fans a chance to cheer on their teams close to home.”

The rest of the Pentagon college basketball schedule this fall and winter includes the South Dakota State men against St. Bonaventure on Nov. 15, Baylor and Gonzaga men on Dec. 2 and the SDSU women versus Defending national Champion South Carolina on Dec. 15.

Tickets will be available online and in person during the day of the games. Each ticket is good for the entire day. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten to college.