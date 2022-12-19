Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball can’t hold on to second-half lead, falls in first game of Cruzin Classic – Mitchell Republic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In its first game in the Cruzin Classic, the Dakota Wesleyan men’s basketball team fell to St. Thomas (Fla.) University.

The Tigers couldn’t hold onto a second-half lead and fell 76-66 to the Bobcats on Sunday evening in Florida.

DWU (5-7) jumped out to a 7-2 lead right out of the gates, but surrendered the lead and didn’t get it back until the 5:37 mark of the first half when D’Andre Dennis hit a 3- pointer to give the Tigers a 33-32 lead. The Bobcats responded with a 7-0 run and took a 39-36 lead at the Halftime break.

DWU took the lead back with 13:29 during a 12-0 run that saw the Tigers go up by eight with just over 12 minutes to go. The Bobcats (11-2) countered with an 18-4 run to retake and never surrendered it.

Herman paced the Tigers with 19 points, with 16 of those coming in the first half. Dennis had 11 points and Koln Oppold contributed 10, as well as a team-best six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

The Tigers shot 37.5% from the field and 25.6% from 3-point range, while St. Thomas connected on 41.3% of its shots and 38.1% of its 3-pointers. DWU won the rebound battle 50-32 but committed 18 turnovers compared to the Bobcats’ five.

Milton Matthews led St. Thomas off the bench with 17 points and six rebounds, while Fred Mulbah put up 12 points and eight assists. Dalon Dean also had 12 points, and D’Andre Johnson had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

DWU will play in the Cruzin Classic again when it takes on Rochester (Mich.) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, Dec. 19.