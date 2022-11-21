Dakota golf exceeds expectations in the 2022 season

Dakota High School girls golf placed 15th at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 state Championship at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. Left to right are Seniors Gianna Khami, Maria Mastronardi, Nicole Champagne and Elizabeth Hermann.

Dakota senior Elizabeth Hermann looks to sink a putt. Photo courtesy of David Prestininzi

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Dakota High School girls golf went above and beyond expectations in the 2022 season.

After losing their top golfer and only state Finals Qualifier — Helen Buk, who graduated last year — Dakota’s chances to make the state tournament were in question.

“We weren’t 100% sure,” said Dakota Coach David Prestininzi. “We knew we had a chance of Qualifying because of the teams in our division, but we lost our best golfer due to graduation.”

Dakota’s questions were answered on Oct. 5 at Stony Creek Metropark Golf Course when Dakota captured the final spot at regionals in the team qualifier, shooting a 403 team score.

Consistency was key for the senior-led Dakota squad, as all five Golfers finished in the top 25 from a field of 54.

Senior Elizabeth Hermann led all Dakota Golfers with a sixth-place finish, shooting an 87.

“Her No. 1 strength is her work ethic. We’d play a match, and she’d stay after and hit balls,” Prestininzi said. “As far as her game goes, she’s a really good driver of the ball.”

Senior Nicole Champagne (17th), junior Isabella Cavataio (21st), sophomore Meredith Martin (25th), and senior Maria Mastronardi (25th) rounded out the top 25 finishers for Dakota at regionals.

With the question of Qualifying for state Finals out of the way, Dakota carried the momentum into the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s girls golf Division 1 state Championship at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

Prestininzi said the team was realistic about their expectations at states but said the state Finals trip had an alternative meaning for the team.

“Realistically going in, we knew we weren’t going to be competing for the top spot,” Prestininzi said. “It’s great to Honor the seniors, and it’s great for the Younger kids to see the top players and what it takes to be there.”

Hermann continued to be a senior leader for Dakota, earning 46th place for Dakota in a field of over 100 golfers. Dakota earned 15th place out of 18 teams.

“It was just an indescribable feeling,” Hermann said. “That was our goal for the past year. We were in utter shock.”

Cavataio, who finished in 86th place, will look to be the senior leader for a young, inexperienced 2023 Dakota team that will return only two golfers, Cavataio and Martin, from its state Finals team this season.

Prestininzi said he believes Cavataio will make that transition.

“She’s made some strides, and she’s going to be our top golfer next year,” Prestininzi said. “We’re going to be looking for her to take Elizabeth (Hermann’s) spot next year.”

Hermann said she had one piece of advice for the underclassmen ready to take over next season.

“I just told them to have the memory of a goldfish, which is what my coaches always told us,” Hermann said. “Golf can really mess with your mind, and I didn’t want them to have that in their mind.”