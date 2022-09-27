Dak Prescott throws football in ‘MNF’ warmups, hopes to be ready for Week 4 return vs. Commanders

Keep in mind that Dak Prescott isn’t a doctor.

That said, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback knows his own body and is optimistic for a return to the playing field next week against the Washington Commanders. This is per ESPN’s Lisa Salters, who spoke to Prescott prior to Monday’s game between the Cowboys and New York Giants.

Prescott showed Salters his surgically repaired right thumb prior to the game, which had stitches removed earlier Monday. Then, during warmups, he threw a football for the first time in public since breaking his thumb in the Cowboys’ season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The initial reported prognosis had Prescott sidelined for 6-8 weeks, putting a massive damper on the Cowboys’ 2022 hopes. The timeline he gave Salters would place him on the field 3-5 weeks ahead of that schedule.

“They said it feels great,” Salters reported. “He was gonna go talk to the doctor right after and hopefully get the green light to start gripping and throwing the football again.

“When I asked him when he’s thinking he might be back, he said ‘a couple of weeks, and I’m counting this as one of them.'”

Salters then reported that when she asked for clarity about playing in Week 4, Prescott replied that he “isn’t ruling anything out.”

If Dak’s back, save the date. The Eagles host the Cowboys in Week 6. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Prescott isn’t the first to predict an early return to the field. Team owner Jerry Jones — also not a doctor — floated Week 4 against the Commanders as a return date last week.

If Prescott Returns next week or even in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, it would amount to a Boon for a Cowboys season many wrote off as lost after his thumb injury. Since then, backup quarterback Cooper Rush helmed an upset of the Cincinnati Bengals to ward off an 0-2 start and keep the Cowboys out of a deep hole to start the season.

The Philadelphia Eagles have established themselves as the class of the NFC East and maybe the entire conference en route to a 3-0 start. But armed with a healthy Prescott under center and a talented defense anchored by Micah Parsons, the Cowboys could hold out hope of giving them a run.

If he’s back, save the date. The Eagles host the Cowboys on Oct. 16 in Week 6.