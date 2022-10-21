Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland is Thursday.

The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school.

“My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said, via Jori Epstein of Yahoo! Sports. “It’s sad. Any time a life is gone it’s a sad moment, especially such a young life. A freshman. The message for the team is to lock arms and understand we got to love each other. We never know when that receipt comes. Be where your feet are. Focus in on the moments. Love the people around you and don’t take anything for granted. Condolences and prayers with them.”

Westmoreland, 18, was a freshman Offensive lineman at Mississippi State. Bulldogs Coach Mike Leach announced Westmoreland’s death on Wednesday, saying the Athletic department is “heartbroken” by his “sudden death.”

The cause of death is still unknown at this time as the school continues to work with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs and the MSU Athletics Department to learn more about the incident.

There will be no information released regarding Westmoreland’s death until the assessment is done.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Mississippi State coverage, go to Cowbell Corner.