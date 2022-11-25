Dairy Arts Center Community Collaboration With East Window Brings Open Call Opportunity

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole.

Boulder, Colo.: In Collaboration with the Dairy Arts Center, East Window is excited to announce a juried exhibition opening March 2023 on the Streets of Boulder, Colo.. A total of 50 images will be selected from artist submissions. These pieces will then be printed as fabric flags that will be placed at partner locations between The Dairy Arts Center and East Window’s gallery space, which are primarily located along Broadway in Boulder.

Artists and non-artists are invited to submit their works for this exhibit that spans a range of disciplines and affective registers. All visual art mediums are acceptable for entry to this call. Submissions are judged by guest jurors Charlo and Harry James Hanson. Harry James Hanson is an internationally recognized artist, creative director, and author of a book of photography “Legends of Drag: Queens of a Certain Age”. Charlo is a multimedia artist and designer known for spreading Joy through his art and murals.

Those who wish to submit work for a chance to be Featured in this exhibition can do so by visiting this link or by visiting eastwindow.org for more information. The deadline for entry is December 9, 2022 and juror selection will commence from December 10-29, 2022. Selected artists will be notified by December 30, 2022. The Featured exhibition will run from March 1-31, 2023. There will be a series of workshops held at The Dairy Arts Center for the purpose of celebrating Joy and lending inspiration to those interested in submitting their art for consideration. Additional information can be found on these workshops here.

JOYSOME celebrates our divergent experiences of Joy while reflecting on the subjective worlds of this emotion, upon its unique timings and subsets, and upon joy’s crucial functions in human existence. JOYSOME consists of fifty images selected from hundreds of Responses to a call for work on the theme of joy. The selected images will be printed on flags and exhibited throughout the Front Range as part of the Month of Photography Festival during March 2023.

“Joy is frequently understood as the fulfillment of desires which are considered essential to one’s own flourishing. Joy involves an existential and personally salient experience that is significant enough to produce a powerful emotional response,” says Todd Edward Herman, owner of East Window, in a curatorial statement about this exhibition.

Dairy Arts Center was founded in 1992 to provide cooperative workspaces for local artists and venues for live performance in Boulder County. Originally owned by the Watts-Hardy Dairy, the building’s transformation from a former milk-processing facility to a thriving multi-disciplinary arts hub for Boulder and beyond is a nationally recognized example of constructive urban development and renewal. The Dairy’s Founders envisioned a community arts center where artists of all genres would create and inspire each other and the greater community.