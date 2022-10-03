Daily Southtown girls volleyball rankings for Oct. 4

With records through Sunday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Mother McAuley 23-2 (2)

Ellie White Rocked the house, but Mighty Macs needed Jillian Moonan’s blocks in the Asics Challenge final.

2. Marist 18-6 (1)

RedHawks played well at Asics thanks to another strong showing by Bella Bullington.

3. Lincoln-Way East 18-3 (3)

Jada James averaged double digits in kills in a three-match sweep for the week.

4. Lockport 18-4 (4)

Lainey Green is so proficient at spreading the ball around to three gifted hitters.

5. Chicago Christian 18-4 (5)

Keely Colyer to Delanie Grevengoed or Grevengoed to Colyer, it’s all good for Knights.

6. De La Salle 24-4 (6)

Tournament title and 500th win for Coach Anna Marassa highlight big week for Meteors.

7. Lincoln-Way Central 15-5 (8)

Knights won thriller against Sandburg as Mia Mattingly dominated at the net.

Daily Southtown Twice-weekly News updates from the south Suburbs delivered every Monday and Wednesday

8. Sandburg 15-11 (7)

Claire Hildebrand helped the Eagles close strong at the Asics Challenge with back-to-back wins.

9. Lemont 18-7 (9)

Will Grace Ulatowski go back-to-back as the conference’s player of the year?

10. Joliet Catholic 14-12 (10)

Angels find consolation at Asics with two wins, taking a game from Assumption.

Senior libero Gigi Navarrete earned all-tournament honors at Asics, making 26 digs as Mother McAuley beat Notre Dame of Kentucky 25-22, 22-25, 25-13 in the Championship match.