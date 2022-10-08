Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 5

Week 5 in the National Football League is underway! That means it’s time to see who the guys who power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are picking in this week’s NFL action. I believe this is the last week for a while without any bye weeks, so we’ve got a full slate of games to pick here for you.

How’d we do last week? Well. . .probably not as well as we’d hoped. Again.

Mark Pittman: 12-4 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 11-5 over/under

GA Skol: 12-4 straight-up, 9-5 against the spread, 10-6 over/under

Eric Thompson: 10-6 straight-up, 8-7 against the spread, 4-12 over/under

Christopher Gates: 10-6 straight-up, 8-6 against the spread, 7-9 over/under

Warren Ludford: 9-7 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 7-9, straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 9-7 over/under

Mark pretty well crushed it in all three categories this week, while the rest of us were sort of all over the place. GA Skol had a pretty solid Week 4 as well.

So where does that put everybody through the first four weeks?

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 39-24 (.619) Mark Pittman: 39-24 (.619) GA Skol: 38-25 (.603) Ed Brodmark: 34-29 (.540) Christopher Gates: 34-29 (.540) Warren Ludford: 32-31 (.508)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 40-23 (.635) Eric Thompson: 34-29 (.540) Christopher Gates: 30-32 (.484) Ed Brodmark: 21-24 (.467) GA Skol: 28-33 (.459) Warren Ludford: 23-39 (.419)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmark: 32-31 (.508) GA Skol: 32-31 (.508) Warren Ludford: 31-32 (.492) Eric Thompson: 31-32 (.492) Mark Pittman: 29-34 (.460) Christopher Gates: 26-37 (.413)

Not sure what happened. . .the over/under category was my most solid one over the past couple of years and now I can’t get any of them right. Ugh.

With that, let’s take a look at who we’re picking this week. Lines may vary depending on when people punched in their picks. Be sure to check with our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook for the most recent info.







Unanimous Picks (so far)

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

Man, that’s a lot of games for everyone across the board to agree on, with the Picks for 12 of this week’s 16 games being unanimous across the board. Of course, we’ve all already gotten one wrong, so that’s how that’s going so far.

Those are our Picks for this week, folks. Who are you Rolling with in Week 5 of this NFL season?