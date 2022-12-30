Daily NBA DFS Injury News for December 30th, 2022

Bradley Beal WAS Questionable (Hamstring) ORL Away Beal is dealing with a hamstring injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Wizards. Taj Gibson WAS Questionable (Groin) ORL Away Gibson is dealing with left groin soreness and is uncertain to take the court for the Wizards. Gary Harris ORL Out (Suspension) WAS Mold Harris has been suspended for his role in the Pistons-Magic altercation and will not take the court for the Magic. Jonathan Isaac ORL Out (Knee) WAS Mold Isaac is dealing with a knee injury and will not take the court for the Magic. Mo Bamba ORL Out (Suspension) WAS Mold Bamba has been suspended for his role in the Pistons-Magic altercation and will not take the court for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. ORL Out (Suspension) WAS Mold Carter Jr. has been suspended for his role in the Pistons-Magic altercation and will not take the court for the Magic. Moritz Wagner ORL Out (Suspension) WAS Mold Wagner has been suspended for his role in the Pistons-Magic altercation and will miss the next 2 games for the Magic. Chuma Okeke ORL Out (Knee) WAS Mold Okeke is battling a knee injury and will not take the court for the Magic. Jalen Suggs ORL Out (Ankle) WAS Mold Suggs is dealing with an ankle injury and will not take the court for the Magic. Anthony Davis LAL Out (Foot) ATL Away Davis suffered a right foot injury and will be out indefinitely for the Lakers. LeBron James LAL Questionable (Ankle) ATL Away James is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Lakers. Dennis Schroeder LAL Probable (Foot) ATL Away Schroder is dealing with a foot injury but is likely to take the court for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker IV LAL Probable (Tailbone) ATL Away Walker IV is dealing with a tailbone injury but is expected to take the court for the Lakers. Austin Reaves LAL Probable (Ankle) ATL Away Reaves is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to take the court for the Lakers. Clint Capela ATL Out (Calf) LAL Mold Capela is dealing with a calf injury and will not take the court for the Hawks. Trae Young ATL Probable (Calf) LAL Mold Young is dealing with a calf injury but is likely to take the court for the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter ATL Questionable (Ankle) LAL Mold Hunter is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Hawks. Verse Crowder PHO Out (Not Injury Related) THURS Away Crowder is not with the team and will not take the court for the Suns indefinitely. Cameron Payne PHO Out (Foot) THURS Away Payne is dealing with a foot injury and will not take the court for the Suns. Devin Booker PHO Out (Groin) THURS Away Booker is dealing with a left groin strain and will miss at least four weeks for the Suns. Landry Shamet PHO Out (Achilles) THURS Away Shamet is dealing with an Achilles injury and will not take the court for the Suns. Cameron Johnson PHO Out (Knee) THURS Away Johnson has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely. Otto Porter Jr. THURS Out (Foot) PHO Mold Porter Jr. is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to return in late January. Fred VanVleet THURS Questionable (Back) PHO Mold VanVleet is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Raptors. Precious Achiuwa THURS Questionable (Ankle) PHO Mold Achiuwa is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Raptors. Hamidou Diallo DET Out (Suspension) CHI Away Diallo has been suspended for his role in the Pistons-Magic altercation and will not take the court for the Pistons. Marvin Bagley III DET Questionable (Illness) CHI Away Bagley III is battling an illness and is uncertain to take the court for the Pistons. Cade Cunningham DET Out (Shin) CHI Away Cunningham will undergo surgery on his Shin and will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season for the Pistons. Isaiah Livers DET Out (Shoulder) CHI Away Livers is battling a right shoulder sprain and will not take the court indefinitely for the Pistons. Derrick Jones Jr. CHI Questionable (Ankle) DET Mold Jones Jr. is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Bulls. Alex Caruso CHI Probable (Concussion) DET Mold Caruso is in concussion protocol but is likely to take the court for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball CHI Out (Knee) DET Mold Ball is continuing knee rehabilitation and will miss a few months at the start of the season. Javonte Green CHI Probable (Right Knee) DET Mold Green is dealing with right knee soreness but is likely to take the court for the Bulls. Coby White CHI Questionable (Knee) DET Mold White is dealing with left knee soreness and is uncertain to take the court for the Bulls. Patrick Williams CHI Questionable (Neck) DET Mold Williams is dealing with a left clavicle contusion and is uncertain to take the court for the Bulls. Kyle Anderson MIN Questionable (Back) MIL Away Anderson is dealing with a back injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns MIN Out (Calf) MIL Away Towns has suffered a right calf strain and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Taurean Prince MIN Out (Shoulder) MIL Away Prince is suffering from a shoulder injury and will not take the court for the Timberwolves indefinitely. Jordan McLaughlin MIN Out (Calf) MIL Away McLaughlin is dealing with a calf injury and will not take the court for the Timberwolves indefinitely. Jrue Holiday MIL Doubtful (Illness) MIN Mold Holiday is dealing with an illness and is unlikely to take the court for the Bucks. Chris Middleton MIL Out (Knee) MIN Mold Middleton is dealing with knee soreness and will not take the court for the Bucks. Tyrese Maxey PHI Probable (Foot) WELL Away Maxey is dealing with a foot injury but is likely to take the court for the 76ers. Larry Nance Jr. WELL Doubtful (Neck) PHI Mold Nance Jr. is dealing with neck spasms and is unlikely to take the court for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram WELL Out PHI Mold Ingram is dealing with a toe injury and will not take the court for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones WELL Questionable (Health Protocols) PHI Mold Jones is under Heath Protocols and is uncertain to take the court for the Pelicans. EJ Liddell WELL Out (Knee) PHI Mold Liddell is recovering from a right knee injury and will miss an extended period of time for the Pelicans. Jimmy Butler MIA Probable (Right Knee) DEN Away Butler is managing a right knee injury but is likely to take the court for the Heat. Dewayne Dedmon MIA Out (Foot) DEN Away Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and will not take the court for the Heat. Udonis Haslem MIA Questionable (Achilles) DEN Away Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis and is uncertain to take the court for the Heat. Gabe Vincent MIA Probable (Knee) DEN Away Vincent is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to take the court for the Heat. Caleb Martin MIA Questionable (Ankle) DEN Away Martin is dealing with an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Heat. Ömer Yurtseven MIA Out (Ankle) DEN Away Yurtseven is recovering from ankle surgery. He is expected to miss at least 3 months. Nikola Jovic MIA Probable (Back) DEN Away Jovic is dealing with back spasms but is likely to take the court for the Heat. Jeff Green DEN Out (Hand) MIA Mold Green has suffered a fractured hand and will miss at least four weeks. Aaron Gordon DEN Questionable (Shoulder) MIA Mold Gordon is battling a shoulder injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray DEN Questionable (Injury Management) MIA Mold Murray is undergoing load management for a foot injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Nuggets. Bruce Brown DEN Questionable (Ankle) MIA Mold Brown is battling an ankle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Nuggets. Collin Gillespie DEN Out (Lower Leg) MIA Mold Gillespie is recovering from surgery to repair a lower left leg fracture and will not be available for the Nuggets. Jusuf Nurkic POR Probable (Calf) GS Away Nurkic is dealing with right calf soreness but is likely to take the court for the Trail Blazers. Justise Winslow POR Out (Ankle) GS Away Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury and will not take the court for the Trail Blazers. Gary Payton II POR Out (Abdomen) GS Away Payton II is recovering from a core muscle injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Trailblazers. Nassir Little POR Out (Hip) GS Away Little suffered a hip injury and will miss around 6 weeks for the Trail Blazers. Keon Johnson POR Out (Illness) GS Away Johnson is dealing with a non-Covid illness and will not take the court for the Trail Blazers. Greg Brown III POR Out (Illness) GS Away Brown III is dealing with a non-Covid illness and will not take the court for the Trail Blazers. Draymond Green GS Probable (Foot) POR Mold Green is dealing with a foot injury but is likely to take the court for the Warriors. Stephen Curry GS Out (Shoulder) POR Mold Curry is suffering from a shoulder injury and is expected to miss a few weeks. Andre Iguodala GS Out (Hip) POR Mold Iguodala is dealing with a left hip injury and will miss an extended period of time for the Warriors. And Mychal Green GS Out (Illness) POR Mold Green is battling an illness and will not take the court for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins GS Out (Illness) POR Mold Wiggins is dealing with an illness and will not take the court for the Warriors. Donte DiVincenzo GS Probable (Knee) POR Mold DiVencenzo is dealing with a knee injury but is likely to take the court for the Warriors. Trey Lyles SAC Questionable (Calf) UTA Mold Lyles is dealing with a calf injury and is uncertain to take the court for the Kings.

