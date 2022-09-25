Daily Local News Roundup (Sept. 24): Conestoga girls volleyball squad defeats Rustin

The Conestoga High School girls’ volleyball squad defeated West Chester Rustin, 3-0, Saturday, posting scores of 25-18. 25-18, 25-12. The Pioneers were led by Cheyenne Bird (19 kills), Liana Wright (6 kills) and Sara Walheim (30 assists). For the Golden Knights, the leaders were junior Jane Nelson (6 kills), senior Kelly Bricker (18 digs) and senior Kylie Root (20 assists).

West Chester East 3, Radnor 0 >> In this Friday contest, the Vikings posted scores of 25-18, 25-14, 25-19. East was led by Alexa Mork (12 kills, 2 aces, 16 digs), Annie Kerns (8 kills, 2 digs), Elliet Manning (24 assists, 5 digs, 4 aces) and Izzy Byrne (2 aces, 3 digs). Mork reached a milestone of 500 kills in this contest.

Water polo

Malvern Prep 8, Pennridge 5; Upper Merion 13, Malvern Prep 9 >> On the second day of the Beast of the East Tournament at Central York High School Saturday, the Friars earned a split. Carter Marks was outstanding in goal all day making 12 saves in the win and 12 saves in the loss with an assist in each game. Patrick Owen scored 3 goals in the Friars win and Drew Kennedy led the Friars scoring 5 goals in the loss. Malvern Prep is now 4-6 in non-league play.

Girls soccer

Villa Maria 3, Bishop Shanahan 2 >> In this Friday matchup, the Hurricanes won in the first minute of overtime on a goal by Kaelyn Wolfe. Other goal scorers for Villa Maria were Kate Kemmerley and Carly Catania. Other standout Hurricanes were midfielder Caroline Capaldi and defenders Margaret Flick and Mary Gabriele.