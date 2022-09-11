Daily Local News local Roundup (Sept. 11): Great Valley boys’ soccer team edges Conestoga Valley

The Great Valley High School boys’ soccer team defeated Conestoga Valley, 1-0, Saturday. The Patriots (4-1) scored five minutes into the game when Liam Hutchinson tapped in a rebound after Ethan Pfau’s powerful shot. Seth Turner earned the shutout in goal with the help of strong defensive work from Miles Duvall, Dante Stefanelli, Justin Litzki and Davis Riley.

Field hockey

Oxford 8, Penncrest 0 >> Abby Johnson scored four unassisted goals. The other goals were scored by Ava McGlothlin, Amanda Peterson, Abby Fraundorfer and Madison Rebhorn. Goalie Marya Zetune recorded one save and the shutout.

West Chester East 2, Unionville 1 >> The Vikings won in overtime Friday. Anna Capelli scored for East in regulation, Assisted by Audrey Argonish. With five minutes left in regulation, Unionville’s Ellie Almeida scored to tie the game. In overtime, Annalize Kubasko scored the game winning goal with a carry to the Circle and an assist by Lydia Bechtel. East senior goalie Claire Madarasz saved a 1v1 goal in overtime and recorded 17 saves.

Girls tennis

Downingtown West 4, Lower Merion 3 >> In this Friday matchup, Abby Walter prevailed at first singles and Kaelyn Minchak won at third singles for the Whippets. The D-West doubles teams of Sanni Varanasi/Ashritha Dunaboyina and Ella Mae Markowski/Peyton Clark were also victorious.

Kennett 5, Garnet Valley 2 >> The Blue Demons swept the singles matches in straight sets in this Friday contest, including Anna Jiang (first singles), Lili Lusvardi (second singles) and Maddie Skrypzak (third singles).

Girls volleyball

Unionville 3, Garnet Valley 2 >> In this Friday contest, the Longhorns (6-0) battled back from being down two sets, posting scores of 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20 and 15-13. The team was led by Brianna Miller (16 kills), Maddy Lowe (13 kills), Jillian Murphy (9 kills), Abby Federico (8 kills), Ava Brenner (8 kills), Vivian Geiger (7 kills), Olivia Harper ( 25 assists), Delany McCoy (25 assists) and Ava Van Deusen (11 digs, 4 aces).

Water polo

Malvern Prep 10, St. Joseph’s (Md.) 9 >> Malvern Prep (2-3) was led by Patrick Buysee (3 assists) and Jacob Nowoswiat (4 swim offs won), who each scored 3 goals. Ethan McNally had a goal, 3 assists, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 kick outs drawn. Carter Marks was stellar in goal for the Friars.