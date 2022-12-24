Daily Gazette All-Area Football: Niskayuna’s Pendergast leads defense

Getting yards against Niskayuna’s defense often proved to be a difficult task this past season, particularly on the edge where sure-tackling Gavin Pendergast roamed.

“I don’t remember him missing many,” Silver Warriors Coach Brian Grasorf said of nearly 100 tackles made by the 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior. “He’s long, athletic and physical, and he flies to the ball.”

The 2022 Daily Gazette Defensive Player Year often looked like he knew what was coming, and jumped to the right spot once the ball was snapped. Ninety-five times a play ended with the outside linebacker stopping a guy or assisting on a tackle, and 18 times that was behind the line of scrimmage.

“Smart football player,” Grastorf said of the two-year starter and this season’s Section II Class A Defensive Player of the Year. “He was good with the film and understood what the other team was trying to do. He was good at reading blocks. Reading keys.”

Like his defensive mates, Pendergast excelled during Niskayuna’s late-season drive which included the school’s first Section II Class A title and a state quarterfinal win afterwards. Pendergast was selected his team’s standout defensive player after a 14-7 state quarterfinal win over Canandaigua Academy that included five fourth-down stops by the Silver Warriors.

“They did a great job of scheming us up and taking away our main threat [Tysheed Crockton],” CA Coach Jeff Welch told Bob Chavez of the Daily Messenger.

Crockton scored all four of Canandaigua’s touchdowns in its Sectional final, and the one he scored in the regional came in the waning seconds.

“They did a great job of containing [Crockton],” Grastorf said of Pendergast’s role in the historic win. “We had him on top of the Crockton kid and he disrupted him. Bothered him. Got a hand on him. That was a big part of us winning.”

Pendergast plays lacrosse as well as football, and often showed off his speed while chasing after quarterbacks. He totaled 6.5 sacks, had 16 hurries and popped a quarterback 16 times as he passed.

“In practice sometimes we were wondering why plays didn’t work,” Grastorf said. “We were running to him is why.”

Rounding out the All-Area linebacker unit is Class AA Defensive Player of the Year and UAlbany signee Troy Berschwinger of Guilderland, Jonathan Cranker of Fonda-Fultonville, Tristen Hitchcock of Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren, Damon Royal of Schenectady and Chase Nappi of Niskayuna.

Berschwinger’s outstanding senior season included 64 tackles, five sacks and a pair of interceptions. The outside linebacker returned one of them for a touchdown, and also scored a TD on one of his 12 receptions as a tight end. Berschwinger capped his scholastic career by earning Section II Exceptional Senior game Defensive Player of the Game honors when he returned an interception for a TD.

Cranker was named the Class C South Division Defensive Player of the Year after helping the Braves win the division and post nine victories. The two-way standout collected 62 tackles with 11 for a loss and six sacks, added two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a blocked kick, and scored 10 touchdowns.

Hitchcock was selected the Class C North Division Defensive Player of the Year after piling up 50 solo tackles, 63 assists, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles for the 12-1 state semifinalist Wolverines. The 6-foot, 250-pound linebacker and fullback also plowed for 21 touchdowns including seven in a regional win over Gouverneur.

Royal made 62 tackles and picked off two passes, and among his senior-season honors was tabbed a Class AA first-team all-star. The three-year varsity player shifted from guard to tight end and wide out this season and played some quarterback, too, and on defense the 6-foot, 230-pounder played end as well as linebacker.

“One of the most unselfish players I’ve had,” Schenectady Coach Carm DePoalo said of the three-sport participant and academic standout. “We moved him all over and it was never about, ‘Me.’ He’s the type of kid that makes you successful.”

The super-active Nappi led Niskayuna with 94 tackles, and had seven for a loss, two sacks and seven QB hurries. They had a pick-6 in the Sectional semis against La Salle. The Class A first-team linebacker also punted for the Silver Warriors and played fullback.

CBA’s Section II Class AA title-winning team was spearheaded by several two-way stars including two-way end Chuck Volans, whose 69 tackles featured 12 sacks and 18 hits for a loss of yards. The Colgate commit forced three fumbles, blocked a kick and caught 29 passes for 566 yards with four TDs.

“He had a tremendous year for us,” CBA Coach Bob Burns said. “We put a lot on his plate, especially after [Syracuse commit] David Clement went down with the injury. They had to step up and take on a lot of responsibility.”

Volans is joined on the All-Area defensive line by ends Christian Mello of Saratoga Springs and Cody Smith of Shenendehowa, and tackles Zachary Ladopoulos of Niskayuna and Rocco Whipple of Schalmont.

Mello was a serious Disruptor with 12 quarterback pressures and four sacks to go with 46 tackles — 14 for a loss — two fumble recoveries and an interception he returned for a TD. The junior was rewarded with a Class AA first-team nod, as was the Athletic 6-foot-5 Smith, who had 50 tackles — six for a loss — two sacks and a forced fumble.

“Christian uses his hands so well on defense,” Saratoga Coach Terry Jones said. “He’s very instinctual. They led us in tackles for loss. For two years he’s been dominant at D end. He’s so long-armed, offenses can’t get to him.”

Ladopoulos was another significant player on Niskayuna’s stingy defense, with the 5-10, 225-pound Dynamo collecting 72 tackles with three sacks while at other times standing up opponents while his teammates swooped in for hits.

“Strong, tough kid,” Grastorf said of the Class A first-team all-star. “That’s an awful lot of tackles for a defensive lineman.”

Whipple played every spot on Schalmont’s defensive line, and aside from the 46 tackles and six sacks he accumulated, he played running back for the first time and led the Sabers with 680 ground yards and nine TDs.

“We were kind of thin at some spots, and he did a fantastic job wherever we put him,” Schalmont Coach Joe Whipple said of his son, who capped his senior year with a Class B first-team defensive selection. “We could put him anywhere on the field and he understood what to do. He has an IQ for the game because he’s been around it his whole life.”

Rocco Whipple was only the fourth four-year starter in his father’s 13 years with the Schalmont varsity.

Gordon Murray was a busy senior in the Saratoga Springs secondary, and aside from the 54 tackles, interceptions and forced fumbles he recorded as a strong safety, the Class AA all-star made contributions as a slot, kicker and kick returner.

“He was the leader of our secondary,” Jones said of Saratoga’s overall player of the year. “He’s the prototypical downhill defender, and they don’t come along that often. We haven’t had one come downhill the way he does, and he doesn’t care who he hits. He was solid muscle, so he could be giving up pounds, but he’d take you down.”

Guilderland senior Class AA all-star Justin Kapusinsky was another multi contributor with 68 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side, and 589 rushing and receiving yards and eight TDs on the Offensive side.

Niskayuna senior DeAngelo McGlothan earned Class A all-purpose first-team Laurels after making an impact as a cornerback with 35.5 tackles, four interceptions, a TD return and 10 defended passes, and as a runner and receiver with a combined six TDs. McGlothan scored two TDs in both of Niskayuna’s Section II playoff wins.

Shenendehowa senior Justin Velez returned kicks and excelled in the secondary with 55 tackles and three interceptions, and, like Shaker senior Anthony Luciano, made the Class AA all-star team. The Blue Bison’s defensive MVP was in on 46 tackles, broke up six passes and intercepted three while anchoring Shaker’s receivers’ group.

Versatile Gloversvsille senior Kyle Robare was tabbed the Gazette’s lead punter after earning Class B first-team Accolades for his work in that department (32.2 average, 5 inside the 20), and also for his Exploits as a running back (559 yards, 9 TDs ) and linebacker (54 tackles).

ALL-AREA DEFENSE

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Gavin Pendergast, 12, of Niskayuna

FIRST TEAM

DL—Chuck Volans, 12, CBA

DL — Rocco Whipple, 12, Schalmont

DL — Christian Mello, 12, Saratoga Springs

DL — Cody Smith, 12, Shenendehowa

DL — Zachary Ladopoulos, 12, Niskayuna

LB — Troy Berschwinger, 12, Guilderland

LB—Damon Royal, 12, Schenectady

LB — Jonathan Cranker, 12, Fonda-Fultonville

LB — Chase Nappi, 11, Niskayuna

LB — Tristen Hitchcock, 12, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren

DB — Gordon Murray, 12, Saratoga Springs

DB — Anthony Luciano, 12, Shaker

DB — Justin Kapusinsky, 12, Guilderland

DB — Justin Velez, 12, Shenendehowa

DB — DeAngelo McGlothan, 12, Niskayuna

P — Kyle Robare, 12, Gloversville

SECOND TEAM

DL — Dan Milanese, 12, Averill Parjk

DL—Alvaro Plaza, 12, CBA

DL — Cole Bennett, 12, Glens Falls

DL — Michael McMullen, 12, Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk

DL — Shane McClernan, 12, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake

LB — Dan Miller, 11, Niskayuna

LB — Blaine Zoller, 11, Ballston Spa

LB—Carter Vaughn, 11, Saratoga Springs

LB — Brody McCabe, 12, Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren

LB — Jaxon Mueller, 11, Stillwater

DB — Owen Hicks, 12, Fonda-Fultonville

DB — Shane Bracken, 12, Niskayuna

DB — Latrell Bonaparte-Martin, 10, CBA

DB — Nate Heptig, 10, Shenendehowa

DB — Aidan Davis, 12, Ballston Spa

P — Taven Blair, 11, South Glens Falls

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports