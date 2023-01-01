Daily Faceoff Live: Who scored the goal of the year?

It’s Dec. 23’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live, Daily Faceoff President Frank Seravalli and former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna take a look at the year’s best goal scorers for 2022.

Frank Seravalli: There has been no shortage of Spectacular goals. When you look at the leading goal scorers for the 2022 calendar year, no shock to see Auston Matthews there with 57 goals, trailed closely by Jason Robertson who had 55 goals in 85 games. Mike, when you take a look at the other guys who have burst onto the scene this year whether it’s Tage Thompson and how special he’s been with 52 goals in just 78 games, outpacing guys like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Chris Kreider who had a great season. What stands out to you as the number one goal?

Mike McKenna: Well I looked at a couple of things while picking it. First, is the highlight reel factor, the second is the timing factor and the third was who it was by. I came up with Cale Makar scoring in game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year against the Nashville Predators. It was really everything I’ve seen from Makar that made me think he was going to win the Conn Smythe in that moment. From the Blueline; he changes direction, takes off, stick handles forehand to backhand, and off the goalie under the bar. It’s just everything that encompassed what Makar has done in the NHL and why I think he’s the top defenseman in the NHL. Made it 4-0 thirteen minutes into the firing period and I think that was just a sign of things to come for the Colorado Avalanche. It set the table for them to win the Stanley Cup, and for him to win the Conn Smythe. I think at that moment it really stood out to me Frank, what about you?

Frank Seravalli: Yeah, I must have watched over 100 goals this morning just trying to prep for this. It’s funny that a number of Makar goals you could’ve picked, the one spin-o-Rama one, was ridiculous. I’m going to keep it in the Colorado family and I’m actually going to go with Nathan MacKinnon, also in the Playoffs on their march to the Stanley Cup Final. It was the goal against the St. Louis Blues, it wasn’t just how pretty it was, this force of nature is on display for MacKinnon, but it was also the moment. The Avs’ needed that goal, it put them up late in the third period and they had blown a 3-0 lead at that point, it was for a hat trick. I remember exactly where I was, I was in Calgary watching this game with a bunch of hockey writers. The Odd thing about this Mike, if you remember the game, the Avs actually lost that game in overtime. One of the few blemishes in their playoff run. It’s kind of fitting that we both picked Avalanche players as the Avs hoisted the Stanley Cup back in June.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

You can watch the full Episode here…