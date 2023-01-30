Daily Digest | NIL event with fans ‘something special’ for Illini football players; Illini WBB bounces back

There’s a lot of news each day. Get caught up with the Illini Inquirer Daily Digest.

Ten Illinois football players were paid on Saturday to attend a watch party with Illinois fans. Organized by the Illini Guardians collective, the Illini players were bused from Champaign to Chicago to meet and greet about 350 Illinois fans gathered at Joe’s On Weed Street to watch the Illinois men’s basketball team take on Wisconsin.

Why it matters: The Illini Guardians are one of two Illini-backed collectives who raise and collect NIL funds to disperse to players through participation in community events. The Illinois Athletic department has endorsed the Illini Guardians, who take donations from fans.

On the event, players told the Illini Inquirer:

Reggie Love : “It’s special to get out here and basically just enjoy time here with the fans, the people who come out and support us, man. Couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”

On the ability to make NIL money, players told the Illini Inquirer:

Reggie Love : “It means a lot. That’s something that as an athlete I feel like for the past few years Everybody’s been pushing for, and just to be a part of it is special. Doing events like this, it’s special.”

Makira Cook

Illinois Women’s basketball ended a 10-game losing streak to Michigan State with an 86-76 win over the Spartans is Sunday at the State Farm Center. After trailing 16-13 after the first quarter, the No. 22-ranked Illini won the next three Quarters to improve to 17-5 overall (7-4 Big Ten).

Makira Cook scored a game-high 26 points (8-21 FG, 10-10 FT), and Genesis Bryant scored 21 points (3-6 from three, 8-8 FT).

Adalia McKenzie (14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) notched her fourth double-double of the season, and Kendall Bostic had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Why it matters: First-year coach Shauna Green has now won as many Big Ten games (seven) in her first 11 Big Ten games as her predecessor, Nancy Fahey (7-77 Big Ten), did in five full seasons. The Illini also notched their first 17-win seasons since 2012-13.

Stats of the game

Illinois made 23 of 24 free throws.

What it means: Illinois could fall out of the AP Top 25 following a home loss to unranked Purdue, but Sunday was a nice bounce-back win for the Illini after a subpar performance against the Boilermakers. With seven games remaining and currently on the right side of the NCAA Tournament Bubble for now — according to projections — the Illini need every win they can get.

Shauna Green said after the game: “At the end of the day, we got back to our identity about finding ways to win, making plays when we had to, and showing some toughness when we had to. This was a much, much, much-needed win in response to the Purdue loss, so just really happy with our performance and with our fight.”

Don’t overlook: Illinois had an attendance of 5,096, its second game topping 5,000 in attendance.

What’s next: Illinois head to No. 13 Michigan for a 5:30 pm Thursday tipoff on the Big Ten Network. The Illini are currently 2-3 against Quad 1 opponents.

Get caught up on the weekend’s Big Ten basketball action.

Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51: Matthew Mayer scored a career-high 26 points to lead Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) to its sixth win in seven games and its sixth straight win over Wisconsin, including three straight at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6 Big Ten) shot just 33% from two (10-for-33) as the Badgers lost their sixth in seven games.

scored a career-high 26 points to lead Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) to its sixth win in seven games and its sixth straight win over Wisconsin, including three straight at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6 Big Ten) shot just 33% from two (10-for-33) as the Badgers lost their sixth in seven games. Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61: Chase Audige scored 24 points and Boo Buie added 21 points and eight assists as Northwestern (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) won its third straight game. Jamison Battle led Minnesota (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) with 20 points, but the Gophers have lost five straight.

scored 24 points and added 21 points and eight assists as Northwestern (15-5, 6-3 Big Ten) won its third straight game. led Minnesota (7-13, 1-9 Big Ten) with 20 points, but the Gophers have lost five straight. Maryland 82, Nebraska 63: Jahmir Young had 18 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Maryland (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) to a home win over Nebraska. The Terrapins have won three of four to get to .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since they were 1-1. Derrick Walker led Nebraska (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) with 16 points and eight rebounds, but the Cornhuskers have lost three straight and five of six.

had 18 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Maryland (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) to a home win over Nebraska. The Terrapins have won three of four to get to .500 in Big Ten play for the first time since they were 1-1. led Nebraska (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) with 16 points and eight rebounds, but the Cornhuskers have lost three straight and five of six. Penn State 83, Michigan 61: Jalen Pickett had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) made 13 of 30 from three — Seth Lundy (22 points) and Andrew Funk (19 points) each made four 3-pointers — to Rout Michigan at home. Jett Howard had 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but Hunter Dickinson had just six points on 3-for-9 shooting as the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) have lost five of seven.

had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Penn State (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) made 13 of 30 from three — (22 points) and (19 points) each made four 3-pointers — to Rout Michigan at home. had 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting, but had just six points on 3-for-9 shooting as the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) have lost five of seven. Purdue 77, Michigan State 66: Zach Edey dominated with 38 points (15-for-23 FG) and 13 rebounds to lead No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 9-1 Big Ten) to its seventh straight win. AJ Hoggard led Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) with 20 points and six assists, but the Spartans have lost four of six including three straight on the road.

dominated with 38 points (15-for-23 FG) and 13 rebounds to lead No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 9-1 Big Ten) to its seventh straight win. led Michigan State (14-8, 6-5 Big Ten) with 20 points and six assists, but the Spartans have lost four of six including three straight on the road. Iowa 93, Rutgers 82: Chris Murray scored a game-high 24 points and had three blocks to lead Iowa (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) to a home win over Rutgers. Patrick McCaffery returned from a personal leave for anxiety and made all three of his 3-point attempts. Four players scored in double figures for the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten), but Rutgers allowed Iowa to shoot 12-for-24 from three.

Big Ten standings

1) Purdue 10-1

2) Northwestern 6-3

T-3) Illinois 6-4

T-3) Rutgers 6-4

T-3) Indiana 6-4

6) Michigan State 6-5

T-7) Maryland 5-5

T-7) Iowa 5-5

T-7) Penn State 5-5

T-7) Michigan 5-5

11) Wisconsin 4-6

12) Ohio State 3-7

13) Nebraska 3-8

14) Minnesota 1-9

Well. 19-ranked Illinois Women’s gymnastics beat Nebraska 196.700-195.800 is Saturday at Huff Hall. Senior Mia Takekawa won three events — bars, beam and all-around — to help Illinois improve to 4-2 (2-0 Big Ten).

Illini Coach Nadalie Walsh said: “This win was a collective effort of every athlete on the floor. The team had high energy, solid confidence and complete trust in each other. It was so much fun to watch them enjoy each moment and own their arena.”

Well. 7-ranked Illinois men’s gymnastics lost to No. 2 Oklahoma by just one point and defeated Air Force in a tri-meet at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Illini (7-1) scored a season-high 404.450, just behind Oklahoma’s score of 405.400 and ahead of Air Force (380.450). Illini sophomore Ashton Anaya won the rings title at the event.

Illini Coach Daniel Ribeiro said: “We showed the Nation that we can hold our own against the best teams in the country. Even with our first loss of the season, we took away tremendous values ​​from this competition. Filled with belief, our team is more determined than ever to keep this momentum going.”

Illinois track and field Hosted the Illini Challenge during the weekend. Jessica McDowell led the women with a win in the 400m race, Olivia Howell won the mile, Styling Ioannidou won the high jump and Tori Thomas won the pole vault. On the men’s side, Viktor Morozov won the triple jump, Tyler Sudduth won the shot put, Kashief King won the 400m and Tyler Cushing won the mile.

Illini Coach Petros Kyprianou said: “This was a good weekend I feel for our teams. Certain individuals answered the challenge I put on them back in August. We might not be where we would like to be nationally, but we have a few individuals that can set the tone for us for the future. I am excited to see some of our key events: the pole vault, triple jump, shot put and mile. Those are the events we are trying to go heavy in and see how far we can go at the national meets. I am really excited for the rest of the season.”

Well. 17-ranked Illini wrestling lost a road dual at No. 11 Minnesota 24-9. Three Illini won their matches: Mike Carr (157), Zac Braunagel (197) and Lucas Byrd (133). Edmond Ruth’s 20-match win streak was snapped with a 6-4 loss to Bailee O’Reilly.

What’s next: Illinois (5-5, 3-3 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska at 7 pm Friday at State Farm Center.

Illinois men’s tennis won four matches in two days over the weekend. On Saturday, the Illini topped Butler 4-0 and defeated Illinois State 6-1. Illinois then defeated Drake 5-2 and topped Bellarmine 6-1.

What’s next: Illinois travels to North Carolina to play No. 19 Duke on Friday and No. 17 North Carolina is Saturday.

Illinois Women’s tennis split its two matches this weekend. The Illini lost 4-0 to No. 3 NC State on Saturday before defeating Furman 4-0 on Sunday.

What’s next: Illinois hosts Georgia Tech on Friday and Notre Dame on Sunday.

Four-star Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs Class of 2024 tight end Grant Stec verbally committed to Wisconsin on Sunday. Stec chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Penn State, Minnesota, Michigan State, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas and Tennessee, among many others.

According to 247Sports, Stec is the No. 189 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, the No. 12 tight end in the class and the No. 4 prospects in the state of Illinois.

Why it matters: Three of the top-four prospects in the state of Illinois have committed: WR Cam Williams th Notre Dame, TE Christian Bentancur to Clemson and Stec to Wisconsin.

