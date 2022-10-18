Daily Digest | Bowl projections for Illini; Two new offers for Illini football

There’s a lot of news each day. The Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest.

Illinois is bowling! And potentially Bowling at a really nice bowl. Here are the latest Bowl projections for the Big Ten West-leading, No. 18-ranked Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten).

Yahoo! Sports: Illinois vs. Kentucky in ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2 in Tampa)

Illinois vs. Kentucky in ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2 in Tampa) ESPN, Schlabach: Illinois vs. Kentucky in ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2 in Tampa)

Illinois vs. Kentucky in ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2 in Tampa) ESPN, Bonagura: Illinois vs. Ole Miss in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando)

Illinois vs. Ole Miss in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando) Pro Football Network: Illinois vs. Kentucky in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando)

Illinois vs. Kentucky in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando) Action Network: Illinois vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando)

Illinois vs. LSU in Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2 in Orlando) 247Sports: Illinois vs. Wake Forest in Orange Bowl (Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens)

Illinois vs. Wake Forest in Orange Bowl (Dec. 30 in Miami Gardens) Sports Illustrated: Illinois vs. Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas)

Illinois vs. Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas) CBS Sports: Illinois vs. Mississippi State in Music City Bowl (Dec. 31 in Nashville)

What’s next: The Illinois football staff has hit the road recruiting during its second and final off week of the season before five straight games to end the season. Illinois travels to Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Game time announcement: The Illinois-Nebraska game will kick off at 2:30 pm CT in Lincoln (Neb.) and be broadcast on ABC or ESPN.

