Daily Bullets (Oct. 1): We’ll Cross Baylor’s Goal and Sing Oklahoma State
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news.
Three Thoughts
• Baylor vs. OSU is easily the Big 12 game of the week – Vegas the game is darn near evenly-matched, favoring the Bears on the road. But there’s a natural reason to favor the Bears: history.
Oklahoma State at Baylor: Baylor is 21-5 at home in the last five years, and two of the defeats were against the pandemic-ravaged 2020 team. That year was OSU’s only win in Waco since 2009.
[NewsOK]
• Compiled a handful of predictions for today’s game:
– The PFB guys made predictions
– Six of the seven national guys for CBS Sports went Bears, Tom Fornelli explains here why they went Pokes
– Couple of 247 guys were split down the middle
– Berry Tramel went Bears – citing the Pokes have only won once in Waco since 2009
• The Pokes have one-heck-of-a schedule in front of them.
It has been predictably all-or-nothing thus far, but a meat grinder of a Big 12 schedule — every remaining opponent Ranks 52nd or better in SP+ — will Punish the Cowboys if they can’t tamp down the “alls.”
[ESPN+ $$$]
Two Quotes
• Not much is out there on the third son of Gundy – but this profile does a great job and Highlights one important intangible on Gage Gundy:
“Gage is just one of those kids, he just has ‘it,’ you know?” said Derek Rasmussen, Gundy’s 7-on-7 football Coach who trained him in the summer. “That ‘it’ factor.”
[NewsOK]
• Conference play is here:
One Question
• How will the 295 pound center Preston Wilson hold up against 358 pound nose tackle Siaki Ika? Could be trouble if it looks like this:
Most Viewed of the Week
• Well. 1 Paul Finebaum says nobody cares about Bedlam
• Well. 2 Best of Social Media from OSU’s Bye Week
• Well. 3 Three Things Baylor’s Coach had to say about the Pokes
• Well. 4 Five Thoughts on the Big 12 during the Big 12’s Bye Week
• Well. 5 Three Burning Questions ahead of Baylor Game
Non-OSU Bullets
• Cal Newport looks at how to schedule work more effectively
• Really enjoyed this non-fiction read looking at the impact on place when people stay/leave/return
Berry Tramel Highlights a wrinkle in realignment talk – how the Big 12 appears to be a solid fit with streaming options:
That could prompt Amazon and/or Apple to jump into college football, which would potentially benefit both the Big 12 and the Pac-12. The more entities bidding for their ballgames, the higher the price tag.
Additionally, a streaming deal would fit in nicely with new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s stated desire to broaden the Big 12’s branding. Make the conference more hip and more appealing to the younger generation.
Streaming reaches young people.
[NewsOK]