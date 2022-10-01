Daily Bullets (Oct. 1): We’ll Cross Baylor’s Goal and Sing Oklahoma State

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news.

Three Thoughts

• Baylor vs. OSU is easily the Big 12 game of the week – Vegas the game is darn near evenly-matched, favoring the Bears on the road. But there’s a natural reason to favor the Bears: history.

Oklahoma State at Baylor: Baylor is 21-5 at home in the last five years, and two of the defeats were against the pandemic-ravaged 2020 team. That year was OSU’s only win in Waco since 2009. [NewsOK]

• Compiled a handful of predictions for today’s game:

– The PFB guys made predictions

– Six of the seven national guys for CBS Sports went Bears, Tom Fornelli explains here why they went Pokes

– Couple of 247 guys were split down the middle

– Berry Tramel went Bears – citing the Pokes have only won once in Waco since 2009

• The Pokes have one-heck-of-a schedule in front of them.

It has been predictably all-or-nothing thus far, but a meat grinder of a Big 12 schedule — every remaining opponent Ranks 52nd or better in SP+ — will Punish the Cowboys if they can’t tamp down the “alls.” [ESPN+ $$$]

Two Quotes

• Not much is out there on the third son of Gundy – but this profile does a great job and Highlights one important intangible on Gage Gundy:

“Gage is just one of those kids, he just has ‘it,’ you know?” said Derek Rasmussen, Gundy’s 7-on-7 football Coach who trained him in the summer. “That ‘it’ factor.” [NewsOK]

• Conference play is here:

One Question

• How will the 295 pound center Preston Wilson hold up against 358 pound nose tackle Siaki Ika? Could be trouble if it looks like this:

Non-OSU Bullets

• Cal Newport looks at how to schedule work more effectively

• Really enjoyed this non-fiction read looking at the impact on place when people stay/leave/return

Berry Tramel Highlights a wrinkle in realignment talk – how the Big 12 appears to be a solid fit with streaming options: