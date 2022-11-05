Daily Bullets (Nov. 5): We’ll Cross Kansas’ Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news.
Three Thoughts
• Game preview/TV details and anything else you might need for today’s game – this isn’t your little brother’s Kansas team, more competitive and receiving far more support from local fans
• The Pokes are now a one-point underdog going into today’s game – a five-point swing in Vegas is highly unusual
• Looking at the “Gonzaga to the Big 12” narrative – this seems to be the sweet spot in the deal: increased brand value for sponsorships.
Another Consultant pointed out that the Big 12 is also aggressively looking to increase revenue from marketing and sponsorships, and that a deeper, more competitive conference could potentially make their sponsorship campaigns more lucrative. “If I can call up Pepsi or State Farm or something and say that I’m going to get 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament, have X number of draft picks, play in X number of huge games, that might make my Inventory package more attractive”, one told me. 300% more attractive? Well, but every single dime and quarter adds up.
[Extra Points]
This Mike Boynton quote on the topic is hilarious:
Two Quotes
• Tom Hutton released details on what ended his career – that guy will be pretty beloved as far as Specialists go:
• Here’s where the Pokes need to start making some hay:
One Question
• Would you rather… have Dominic Richardson back today or have Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson back today?
Most Viewed of the Week
• Well. 1 What Mike Gundy had to say after the K-State Loss
• Well. 2 Ten Thoughts after the K-State Game
• Well. 3 The Pokes dropped in the AP Poll after the Loss
• Well. 4 Recapping the K-State Loss
• Well. 5 Tom Hutton is retiring after sustaining a season-ending injury
Non-OSU Bullets
• The Big 12 adding San Diego State would be fun
• The LA Lakers’ Door Dash driver-turned-three point shooter
This kid knows how it is: