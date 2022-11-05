Daily Bullets (Nov. 5): We’ll Cross Kansas’ Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news.

Three Thoughts

• Game preview/TV details and anything else you might need for today’s game – this isn’t your little brother’s Kansas team, more competitive and receiving far more support from local fans

• The Pokes are now a one-point underdog going into today’s game – a five-point swing in Vegas is highly unusual

• Looking at the “Gonzaga to the Big 12” narrative – this seems to be the sweet spot in the deal: increased brand value for sponsorships.

Another Consultant pointed out that the Big 12 is also aggressively looking to increase revenue from marketing and sponsorships, and that a deeper, more competitive conference could potentially make their sponsorship campaigns more lucrative. “If I can call up Pepsi or State Farm or something and say that I’m going to get 10 teams in the NCAA Tournament, have X number of draft picks, play in X number of huge games, that might make my Inventory package more attractive”, one told me. 300% more attractive? Well, but every single dime and quarter adds up. [Extra Points]

This Mike Boynton quote on the topic is hilarious:

Boynton on the potential of Gonzaga already joining a stacked Big 12: “I wonder who’s next? Is it the Utah Jazz or the New Orleans Pelicans?” — Marshall Scott (@MarshallScottOK) November 4, 2022

Two Quotes

• Tom Hutton released details on what ended his career – that guy will be pretty beloved as far as Specialists go:

Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past few days, the amount of messages I’ve received has been truly overwhelming. I have surgery next week to repair my ACL, which obviously puts and end to my career at OSU as a player, but I’ll always be a Cowboy at heart!🧡🧡 — Tom Hutton (@tomhutton25) November 3, 2022

• Here’s where the Pokes need to start making some hay:

How bad has #okdate‘s run game been this year? Through 8 games: The 1,130 rushing yards are the second fewest of the Gundy era (1,093 in 2016). It’s the only time they haven’t gained at least 200 rushing yards in a game. Their 3.7 ypa is the 3rd worst (3.6 2015, 3.5 2014). — Phillip (@OKTXARPoke) November 4, 2022

One Question

• Would you rather… have Dominic Richardson back today or have Jaden Bray and Braydon Johnson back today?

