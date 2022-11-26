Daily Bullets (Nov. 26): We’ll Cross Iowa State’s Goal and Then We’ll Sing ‘Oklahoma State’

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news.

Scores

WBB: Cowgirls 71, Harvard 62

MBB: Pokes 82, Tulsa 56

Three Thoughts

• Game details and predictions for the West Virginia game – hard to recall feeling so unsure about the Cowboys will perform

• It could be simple today – if you’re missing either of these guys, hold your breath.

As long as Spencer Sanders and Jason Taylor are on the field, this should work out. If either exits, hold your breath. [TulsaWorld]

• From the earlier thought, Kyle Cox nails it with the factors playing into the consistency you do (or don’t) see on the field each week:

I would be surprised if we saw the Cowboys come out flat on Saturday, but I am fascinated by motivation and how players can renew it when long-term goals like the Big 12 Championship, the CFP and all of that are no longer on the table . But it feeds back to the culture Gundy always talks about and I’ve no doubt it will be on display this weekend. [PFB]

Two Quotes

• This quote from Cowboy center Preston Wilson on giving up a sack in Bedlam hit a little differently:

It was the first time Wilson had allowed a sack since Nov. 7, 2020. “That one really hurt,” Wilson said after the game, tears building in his eyes. “That sucks. But at the end of the day, God is good, the sun’s going to rise tomorrow.” [TulsaWorld]

• Impressive perseverance from Cowboy senior Tanner Brown on how he earned his way from a junior college to hitting 19 of 20 this year for the Pokes:

“I would go through Kickers in my class and follow all the coaches they’re following and then go to websites, follow all the coaches,” Brown said. “Anybody that had their DMs open or that would follow me back and give me an opportunity, I would just send my film to anybody.”

One Question

• OSU’s offense averages 3.4 yards per rushing attempt – a Gundy Era-low. Is that more on the Offensive line, injuries, running backs, or scheme?

