Daily Breeze boys basketball Top 10 rankings, Dec. 28

The post-Christmas tournament Rush is upon us and soon, the focus will turn towards the league season for area boys basketball teams. Here is a look at the updated Daily Breeze boys basketball Top 10.

1. Bishop Montgomery 13-0

The Knights won the Mission Prep Christmas Classic and are the favorites to win the SoCal Christmas Classic Hosted by South Pasadena High. There has been a lot of talk of Open Division favorites, the Knights are adding their name to the list.

2. St. Bernard 11-3

The Vikings bounced back from an 0-2 start at the Tarkanian Classic and finished 2-2. Don’t be surprised if you see another strong bounce back at The Classic at Damien. The Vikings lost their opener against Curtis (Washington).

3. Mira Costa 13-1

The Mustangs are off to a 2-0 start in the Bay League with wins over Culver City and Peninsula. They kicked off the Desert Holiday Classic with a 64-54 loss against Mater Dei. Talk about tough pool play openers.

4. Narbonne 8-3

The Gauchos won the Dwan Hurt Holiday Classic, led by MVP Marcus Adams Jr. Their debut at The Classic at Damien didn’t get off to a good start with Adams having to miss due to the flu. Saturday, the Gauchos are scheduled to face Bishop Montgomery.

5. Redondo 7-4

If there is a team to watch over the second half of the season, it is the Sea Hawks. The transfer sit-out period ended, making Hudson Mayes and Devin Ringer eligible to play. Redondo kicked off The Classic at Damien with a 72-47 win over St. Mary’s from Arizona.

6. Rolling Hills Prep 12-4

The Huskies dropped their opening game at The Classic at Damien, falling to Cyprus (Utah) in overtime. There will be some tough matchups throughout the consolation side of the bracket for the Huskies.

7. Peninsula 8-4

The Panthers dropped their Bay League opener against Mira Costa and opened the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic with a 56-54 win over Pilibos.

8. Leuzinger 9-4

The Olympians advanced to the Finals of the Captain U Division at the Tarkanian Classic and split their first two games in the Bronze Division at The Classic at Damien.

9. Palos Verdes 11-3

The Sea Kings finished third at the San Pedro Shoot Out. They opened the Desert Holiday Classic with a 63-41 win over Beverly Hills, led by Alex Hassanein’s 24 points and Dino Aguirre’s 20.

10. North Torrance 11-2

The Saxons picked up a couple of wins in Hawaii and kicked off the SoCal Christmas Classic Tuesday with a win over Sylmar.

Other teams receiving consideration: Westchester 8-5, Serra 8-8, Wiseburn Da Vinci 10-6, San Pedro 9-3