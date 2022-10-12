Daily Announcements for Friday, October 7, 2022

Freshman Class Mass: Freshman will celebrate their Class Mass on MONDAY during Advising. You will be called over at the beginning of Advising. This is a time to gather and pray together united as a class.

SENIORS, if you are going on the first retreat, Oct. 25-28, you must attend an information meeting THURSDAY, Oct. 20, during Advising. The meeting will take about 20 minutes and will tell you what to pack and other details for the retreat. Make a hall pass to see Mrs. Emrich and report to the Chapel at 8:15. If you cannot attend, see Mrs. Emrich in T212 this week and check your school email for reminders.

Attention Beta and NHS guys! If you’re in need of service hours, sign up to Usher the fall play! Come to academic services or email Mrs. Durbin at [email protected] with your date.

There will be a mandatory information meeting OCTOBER 21 at 2 p.m for roughly 30 minutes.

SHOW DATES available:

OCTOBER 25, 27, 28, 29, NOVEMBER 2, 3 and 5 @ 7 pm

or

OCTOBER 30 @ 2 p.m

You will need to come 1 hour before show time. You should earn around 3 service hours. Space is limited, so you may only choose up to 2 performance dates.

Trinity will be holding a Fall Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, November 17 from 8:30-1:30. Students 16 years old or older can Donate – as can your parents! Spread the word!

Kentucky Driving School will be on campus the week of November 7-11, Monday-Thursday 3-5 pm and Friday 2-4 pm It will be held in the classrooms in SteinhauserGym.

YOU MUST HAVE A PERMIT IN ORDER TO TAKE THE CLASS!!!!!!!

Call KY Driving School at 456-5266 to sign up and pay for the classes.

Option 1: Students will participate in 10 hours of classroom instruction. Also included will be 4 hours behind the wheel, 2-2 hour private sessions with pick up and drop off at Trinity. (Note: The driving lessons are scheduled throughout the session, depending on whether or not the student already has his/her permit.) This course normally meets the requirements made by insurance companies for an auto insurance reduction.

Fee: $325.00

Option 2: Student will participate in 10 hours of classroom instruction. (No road instruction is included with this option) You will need to check with your insurance company to see if this course meets their requirements for an auto insurance reduction.

Fee: $50.00

Trinity’s Freshman Dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 to 11 PM in Shamrock Gym. Tickets for the dance are $20 per couple or $10 for an individual ticket. Tickets will be on sale in the Academic Services Office during first lunch and after school from Monday, Oct. 24, through Friday, Nov. 4. Students must arrive before 9 PM and cannot leave before 10 PM. Attire for the dance is semi-formal. (Gentlemen should wear a sports coat, dress shirt, tie, khakis, and dress shoes. Ladies should wear a semi-formal dress or dressy separates.) If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Klein ([email protected]) .

JUNIOR RETREATS:

OCTOBER 2O Horlander— Kendall

OCTOBER 24 Kennedy – Maher

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12 all underclassmen will be taking standardized tests. Seniors – You will not test on this day. Enjoy an early start to your fall break.

Juniors and some sophomores will take the PSAT. Other Sophomores will be taking a PreACT test and freshmen will take the Explore test, similar to an ACT. Testing begins at 9:00 AM and will end around 12:15. Students will be released when the entire room is done testing, around noon.

Here are some big reminders for the day:

This is a regular school day and attendance is mandatory

Students should be in regular school dress including shirt, tie, dress pants, belt, and proper shoes.

All students need to bring a calculator and several number 2 pencils to their testing room

For more information about what test you will take or what room you will test in, speak with your English teacher

To all students, good luck on testing and then enjoy some much-needed fall rest!

All sophomores, juniors and seniors: The 2022 Yearbook was distributed last week. If you did not receive a copy, please see your Green Day first-block teacher.

Soccer Rocks Sponsoring Coat Drive

The Trinity soccer team is sponsoring a coat drive for Kentucky Refugee Ministries. Please bring in new or gently used coats of all sizes and thicknesses, as well as hats, scarves and gloves, to the bins in the Rotunda and the Library. The drive will run through WEDNESDAY, October 12.

Attention Seniors the following dates are posted for college visits to Trinity:

MONDAY: Princeton University *11-11:30 in the College Counseling Office

TUESDAY: Villanova University *3rd lunch – in Cafeteria

October 18: Brescia University *8:10-8:45 – in the College Counseling Office

October 20: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University *8:10-8:45 – in the College Counseling Office

October 24: Birmingham-Southern College *8:10-8:45 – in the College Counseling Office

October 25: Anderson University (SC) *2:15-2:45 – in College Counseling Office

Waynesburg University *8:10-8:45 in the College Counseling Office

October 26: Lipscomb University *3rd lunch – in Cafeteria

Wittenberg University *3rd lunch in Cafeteria

Nov. 2: Western Kentucky University *3rd lunch – in Cafeteria

Nov. 16: Florida Institute of Technology *3rd lunch – in Cafeteria

Do you want to make some extra cash? Check out our “Job Postings” slide on the TV’s around campus or come see Mrs. Durbin in academic services for more info.

Hey Rocks! You can see hundreds of photos and stories in your student newspaper, the ECHO.

Check out the ECHO at trinityecho.com — or click on the ECHO link at trinity.rocks. You can also follow the ECHO on Twitter (trinity_echo) and Instagram (ths_echo) !

House News:

Dare to Care:

The final two Dare to Care service Outreach trips will take place on Oct. 19 and Nov. 30. Groups of 10 students (1 student from each House) and two Faculty volunteers will visit Dare to Care’s Food Distribution Center to help organize its food pantry. Students will depart from Trinity at 9 AM and travel via a bus to Dare to Care. Volunteers will work in the food distribution center from 9:30-11:30 AM. Students will return to Trinity at approximately 12:30 PM (Lunch is provided). Students will earn service hours for volunteering. Let your House Director know if you are interested in attending. The deadline to sign up for the Oct. 19 trip is this Thursday.

The Student Government Leadership Conference will take place TODAY during 2nd through 4th Blocks in Convocation Hall. The conference will feature a keynote address from Bellarmine Head Basketball Coach Scotty Davenport, a Goal-Setting session with your house director, house group activities, and lunch from Panera. Preferred Activity Forms are due on Wednesday to Mr. Waggoner in T213.

Activities:

The Spikeball club is holding an organizational meeting TUESDAY, October 18 in Mr. Savage’s Classroom F243 at 3pm. The first spikeball games will be held Thursday October 20th 3-4:15. Come out and join us for a fast pace high intensity sport bring your friends! No prior experience is needed!

Calling all “fixers”! Are you good at Solving problems with useful, practical solutions? If so, you need to be on the Future Problem-Solving Team! What is future problem-solving? Come find out! If you are interested, see Dr. Stamp in Rm S255 on TUESDAY right after school for a brief information meeting. Everyone is welcome!

The next meeting of Ultimate Uno will be MONDAY in F346. Skip ahead in your calendar and draw up plans to be there. New members are always welcome.

Trinity’s Ski and Snowboard club is finally back and ready for action! The informational meeting and sign ups will take place on MONDAY immediately after school in the cafeteria. If you plan to participate, please come to the meeting to get the information. Codes for Purchasing Perfect North Passes, and information about the buses will be presented at this meeting. Students who have not already joined the Remind account can text: THSSki202 to 81010 to receive all of the most up to date information about the club.

Stressed? Take a load off and gain some Inner Peace. The inner Peace Club will have its next meeting on TUESDAY, October 25 in the Chapel during Advising. Students wishing to attend should make an ehall pass to Mr. Schum the morning of and come to the Chapel. For more information, see Mr. Schum in F245.

The Book Club will meet on TUESDAY, October 18 after school in the library. Refreshments will be served. Hope you can join us to talk about books that have scared you. Book club is always taking new members, so please try to join us. For more information, see Mr. Schum in F245.

The next Black Student Union meeting will be held on Thursday, October 20 in the Library. We will be discussing the Building Equal Bridges event and more. Open to all students, we’ll see you then.

Anime Club meeting WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19 from 3-4:45 with Ms. Moses in F133. We will be watching Bubble! Popcorn provided, bring a drink and a friend!

Schedule change! The Culinary Club meeting scheduled for October 4th has been moved to Tuesday, October 25th. The meeting will begin at 3:05 pm in the Faculty dining room. Hope to see you there!

It’s not too late to join the Speech and Debate Team. Come to room F233 M-Th for practice. No experience is necessary, and all grade levels are welcome. Email Ms. Zuccaro at [email protected] for more information.

“Are you looking to learn a new game this year? Then, Join the Cricket club. No prior knowledge of the game is needed. This game will be played in the Shamrock hall, after school is on Tuesdays. If interested you may sign up ASAP with Mr. CM in room F332.

Students, if you feel that a career in architecture, engineering or construction work may be in your future, then the ACE is just for you. What is ACE? ACE mentoring program provides students with an opportunity to collaborate and learn from professionals in the field of design and construction. Experts will share advice and valuable skills about what’s needed to be successful. You will also complete an actual project and have the chance to make good contacts and earn Scholarship money at the end of the process. If you are interested in learning more about ACE, then please see Mr. CM in F332. Also, those students who were in the program last year need to reconfirm their interest by signing up again. The ACE club will meet every other Wednesday, and the first meeting will be early next month.

Are you interested in flying, airplanes and flight simulators? Then you may consider joining the Tim’s Flying Club. The club will meet every other week Thursdays throughout the year. If interested, sign up with Mr CM in room F332 after school.

Look around you. You are surrounded by a world full of electronics? But how does it all work? Would you like to gain more insight into this subject? If so, sign up for the Electronics Club with Mr. CM in F332. This hands-on club includes activities like soldering, de-soldering components, and the assembling of small circuits for various applications, and in the process you can learn some of the basics of electricity and electronics. This club will meet each other Monday.

Athletics:

Attention all swimmers & divers… if you have not yet done so, your forms MUST be turned into Mr. Kraus in D222 by Thursday! The parent meeting is TODAY evening at 6:30 at Blairwood, and practice begins on Monday.

Official Basketball Tryouts will be Tuesday, October 18 & Wednesday, October 19 for all grades. Anyone who is interested in trying out should make arrangements to be available on those dates from 3pm to 4:45pm. Tryouts will be held in Shamrock Hall. *Anyone who is still involved in a fall sport will have an official tryout at a later date*

Cross Country

Training week

Football

TONIGHT Varsity vs Ballard at Trinity 7:30 pm