DAILEY HIGHLIGHTS TIGER MEN'S GOLF IN THE SIOUXLAND INVITE – Dakota Wesleyan University Support, 09/13 | Men's Golf at Siouxland Invitational (Host: Dordt & Northwestern) 12th Place (final) RC Mon, 09/12 | Men's Golf at Siouxland Invitational (Host: Dordt & Northwestern) Final (final) RC Support, 08/30 | Men's Golf at UC Ferguson Classic (Host: Oklahoma City University) 16th Place (final) RC | R Mon, 08/29 | Men's Golf vs. UC Ferguson Classic (Host: Oklahoma City University) 15th Place (final) RC Fri, 08/26 | Men's Golf at (JV ONLY) Mount Marty Men's Invitational (Host: Mount Marty University) 4th Place (final) RC | R