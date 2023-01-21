Daeshun Ruffin update for Ole Miss basketball vs Arkansas Razorbacks

OXFORD — After picking up its first SEC win on Tuesday, Ole Miss basketball will be getting another boost.

Kermit Davis said Friday that point guard Daeshun Ruffin will be available against Arkansas (12-6, 1-5 SEC) on Saturday (11 am, ESPN2) after missing the previous two games with an illness.

“Daeshun did practice for the first time (Thursday),” Davis said. “They haven’t had a lot of practice time.”

The Rebels (9-9, 1-5) remain without forward Malique Ewin, who will miss his third game with a personal matter.

